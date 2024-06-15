Princess of Wales delights royal fans as she attends Trooping the Colour: ‘There she is, looking gorgeous!’

The Princess of Wales has returned to the public eye for the first time since her cancer diagnosis at today’s Trooping the Colour parade.

Last night (June 14), Kensington Palace released a statement on Instagram revealing that Kate would be attending the King’s Birthday Parade today.

And, as she emerged sitting in a carriage with her three children, royal fans were delighted.

The carriage carrying the Princess of Wales and her three children leaving Buckingham Palace (Credit: BBC)

Princess of Wales attends Trooping the Colour

The Princess of Wales was last seen in public on Christmas Day, when she headed to church in Sandringham with the rest of the royal family.

She then underwent planned abdominal surgery. However, a video message from the Princess later revealed that doctors had discovered cancer had been present. As a result, she started on a course of preventive chemotherapy.

In her statement last night, Kate said that she has “good days and bad” as with anyone having cancer treatment. She also stated that she isn’t “out of the woods yet” as her treatment continues.

Kate smiled and waved as she made her way down The Mall (Credit: BBC)

However, much to the delight of royal fans, the mum of three revealed that she would attend today’s parade.

Kate looked relaxed and happy as she waved to wellwishers along the route. She was joined in the carriage by her three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince William rode the route on horseback.

George, Louis, Charlotte and Kate arrive to watch the parade (Credit: BBC)

Royal fans react

The Princess of Wales smiled and waved to well wishers as she headed down The Mall with her children.

Royal family fans were delighted to see Kate’s return to the spotlight, with cheers filling the air as she appeared.

Posting on social media, one fan said: “Princess Catherine of wales looks stunning.” Another then added: “How wonderful to see the Princess of Wales and her beautiful children.”

A third commented: “There she is! Our Beautiful Princess of Wales Catherine and the children! .” Another declared: “Princess of Wales looking great.” “There’s Catherine looking gorgeous,” said another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Next engagement confirmed?

It’s now thought that Kate’s next public engagement will be Wimbledon. She is chair of the All England Club. It takes place from July 1 to July 14, and the Princess of Wales usually attends over several days. She also presents the trophies to the winners.

In her statement, Kate revealed that she would be working behind the scenes and in the spotlight sporadically as she continues her treatment.

The family were sheltered from the elements as they took part in the parade (Credit: BBC)

She shared: “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

Read more: ‘Concern’ for King Charles as he’s urged to follow Kate’s lead with gradual return to work

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.