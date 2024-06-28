The Princess of Wales might be in attendance at Wimbledon, according to reports. The prestigious tennis tournament began on June 24 and will continue until July 14.

As the popular sporting event gets under way, officials are allegedly “hopeful” that Princess Catherine could even be well enough to present the trophies to the tennis champions.

All England Club Chair Debbie Jevans has stated they would give the Princess “as much flexibility as possible”, in hopes of her attendance.

Princess of Wales could attend Wimbledon

Kate is in fact a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) and has been since 2016, so her attendance would typically be expected. Princess Catherine returned to the spotlight on June 15 when attending Trooping the Colour alongside her family. However, she has been taking it easy in recent months, due to undergoing preventative cancer treatment.

We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron.

Regardless, it seems Wimbledon bosses are hopeful that Kate will attend. Speaking about this year’s tournament, Ms Jevans told the Telegraph Sport: “We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority.

“We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible. I don’t know who would present the trophies as an alternative – that’s something to consider nearer the time if necessary. We’re staying flexible. When we hear we’ll then think about what’s the right thing to do.”

However, a source reportedly told the MailOnline: “Anything at this stage is speculative.”

Princess Catherine shares glimpse into cancer treatment

Elsewhere, the Princess took to social media recently and shared her current experience whilst undergoing treatment. She said: “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months.

“It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer. But equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”

