Royal fans’ concern as Queen Camilla makes public appearance with bandage on her ankle

Queen Camilla stepped out today for a royal appearance but sparked some concern with a bandage on her ankle.

On Tuesday (July 16), the Queen Consort toured Hauteville House, the home of Victor Hugo during his exile in Guernsey.

She and the King also attended the Special Sitting of the States of Deliberation at Guernsey’s Parliament.

Camilla, 76, wowed in a blue outfit today. But some fans noticed a bandage wrapped around her foot.

Camilla had a bandage on her ankle today (Credit: Shutterstock)

Queen Camilla ankle

Following pictures of Camilla with the bandage, one fan said: “Oh no! wishing Her Majesty a speedy recovery.”

Another wrote: “I hope she feels better soon. With her bad back, this could set her up for some extra pain. She doesn’t deserve that.”

Someone else added: “Oh wow and she’s still in heels. Wishing her majesty a speedy recovery.”

Another praised Camilla, writing: “Impressive! The Queen has a sprained ankle that obviously hurts, but she continues to greet those who came out to see her and the King.”

Camilla has received support from royal fans after they spotted her ankle injury (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another agreed: “The Queen is a real trooper. Hats off to her. She knows folk come out in force from very early in the morning to see the King and her and events are planned months in advance.”

According to reports, Camilla suffered a minor sprain to her ankle during her and Charles’ royal visit to Jersey.

Oh wow and she’s still in heels. Wishing her majesty a speedy recovery.

Sky News’ royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills wrote via X on Tuesday: “Queen Camilla is wearing a bandage on her ankle because of an ankle sprain. But she’s still on walkabout with the King in Guernsey.”

Monday (July 15), the King and Queen were out in Jersey for a string of royal engagements. However, they were reportedly forced to cut an engagement short over a security scare.

Queen Camilla has been out this week in Jersey (Credit: Cover Images)

Charles and Camilla news

ITV Royal Editor Chris Ship tweeted: “A security alert in Jersey forced the King and Queen momentarily cut short one of their engagements in this square in the heating St Helier. There was – we are told – a small issue of concern which turned out to be a false alarm. Now all back on track.”

Camilla is set to mark her 77th birthday on Wednesday (July 17). During the engagement today, she was wished a happy birthday by some royal well wishers.

According to reports, Camilla joked of her birthday: “Thank you. Sometimes you ought to forget them!”

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton recently shared his thoughts on Charles and Camilla’s outings this week.

He said: “Charles and Camilla seem very comfortable in their own skin, with the monarch appearing very relaxed and happy to be doing the rounds during their visit to Jersey. They both showed plenty of genuine smiles. Camilla clearly loves outings and interacting with people, while the King took it in his stride.”

Read more: Queen Camilla and King Charles ‘forced to cut royal engagement short’ amid ‘issue of concern’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.