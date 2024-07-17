Princess Diana once confronted Camilla – who marks her 77th birthday today – at the now Queen Consort’s sister’s 40th birthday in 1989.

The late Princess of Wales, who died in August 1997 at the age of 36 following a car accident in Paris, reportedly revealed all in tapes that she secretly recorded in the late 1980s.

The tapes were for author Andrew Morton and his book – Diana: Her True Story — In Her Own Words. An extract was previously published in the Daily Mail.

Moment Princess Diana ‘confronted’ Camilla at birthday party

Diana reportedly said in the tapes: “The worst day of my life was realising that Charles had gone back to Camilla.

“One of the bravest moments of my ten years of marriage was when we went to this ghastly party (thrown by Lady Annabel Goldsmith in February 1989) for Camilla’s sister’s 40th birthday.”

She added: “Nobody expected me to turn up, but a voice inside me said: ‘Go for the hell of it.’ So I psyched myself up something awful.

“I decided I’m not going to kiss Camilla hello any more. I was going to shake hands with her instead. This was my big step. And I was feeling frightfully brave and bold, and basically: ‘Diana’s going to come away having done her bit.”

Diana allegedly recalled the events of 1989, when she and the then Prince Charles were living separate lives.

She said that during the party, there was a moment when she realised both Charles and Camilla were missing from the bash.

The royal said: “I had been upstairs about an hour and a half so I was entitled to go down and find him. I go downstairs, and there is a very happy little threesome going on — Camilla, Charles and another man chatting away.

“So I thought: ‘Right, this is your moment,’ and joined in the conversation as if we were all best friends. And the other man said: ‘I think we ought to go upstairs now.’

“So we stood up, and I said: ‘Camilla, I’d love to have a word with you, if it’s possible,’ and she looked really uncomfortable and put her head down.”

Charles and Camilla relationship

The Princess of Wales added: “I said to Camilla: ‘Would you like to sit down?’ So we sat down, and I was utterly terrified of her, and I said: ‘Camilla, I would just like you to know that I know exactly what is going on.’

“She said: ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about!’ And I said: ‘I know what’s going on between you and Charles, and I just want you to know that.'”

Diana added at the time: “Anyway, going back to Camilla. She said to me: ‘You’ve got everything you ever wanted. You’ve got all the men in the world falling in love with you, and you’ve got two beautiful children. What more could you want?’ So I said: ‘I want my husband.'”

Diana also said: “I said to Camilla: ‘I’m sorry I’m in the way. It must be hell for both of you, but I do know what is going on. Don’t treat me like an idiot.’ So I went upstairs and people began to disperse.”

Today (July 17), Queen Camilla marks her 77th birthday. She and King Charles have been married since 2005.

