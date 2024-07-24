Royal family under fire as monarchy set for £45m funding boost: ‘It’s disgusting’

Social media users has reacted with fury to the royal family following news the monarchy is in line for a funding boost of £45m.

Due to soaring £1.1 billion profits from the Crown Estate, the Sovereign Grant – which pay for the royals’ running costs – will be pumped up.

According to the BBC, the massive increase – from £86.3m in 2024/25 to £132 million in 2025/2026 – will help with the £369m costs of the final stages of renovating Buckingham Palace.

Additionally, plans to purchase two new helicopters have also been revealed. The report said they were “a key component” in enabling the King and the royal family to carry out their engagements.

However, amid a cost of living crisis, observers are not impressed.

Over on X, users were incredulous at the amount. One person branded the funding increase as “disgusting”.

The money the King receives from the taxpayer will skyrocket to more than £130 million next year, jumping by 53% on this year. An extra £45 million will fund the upkeep of palaces including renovations and this year will replace two ageing helicopters. pic.twitter.com/YqTzqg6GA2 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 24, 2024

“It’s disgusting that they have given the King another 45 million of taxpayers’ money to renovate Buckingham Palace and buy two new helicopters,” they fumed.

And another chipped in: “So we will be funding the Sovereign Grant of £45 million for two helicopters and the repair bill of Buckingham Palace. When we can’t get dentists, homes, kids [are] in poverty, they are taking the [blank].”

Others also mentioned how their own experience is worlds away from the latest royal family news.

“Whilst families like me struggle with the cost of living, this family gets money from the government and money from their estate. It’s a disgrace. We demand a referendum on the monarchy,” one person insisted.

Meanwhile, another user reasoned: “Pro or anti the royal family, this amount of money surely means they don’t need another £45 million of OUR MONEY in these hard times to complete renovations of Buckingham Palace?”

And another posted sarcastically: “Cost of living crisis, right!!”

However, others defended the royal family. One said: “We, the tax payers pay £1.32 per year towards the royal family. They bring in billions of pounds in tourism and highlight, support and head lots of otherwise unknown charities!”

Another wrote: “Think of the revenue that the royal family bring to the UK in tourism alone as well as jobs created.”

Elsewhere, the Prince of Wales reportedly received an annual private income of more than £23 million last year.

William is entitled to the surplus profits of the Duchy of Cornwall estate – which he inherited when he became heir to the throne.

However, the recent accounts show the Prince of Wales withheld the amount of tax he pays on his earnings.

According to ITV, senior royal sources said that the amount of income tax William pays is higher than his father.

