In latest royal news, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been tipped to make an appearance at Trooping the Colour.

The ceremonial event, which celebrates the monarch’s official birthday, takes place in London this weekend (Saturday June 15).

Recent reports have suggested the Princess of Wales – who has been undergoing chemotherapy – may make a surprise cameo for the occasion if she feels well enough.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have made memorable appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony previously (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Royal news: Trooping the Colour latest

However, while Kate‘s fans would be delighted to see her on the Buckingham Palace balcony, she recently apologised for having to miss out on a rehearsal for this weekend’s parade.

Additionally, Entertainment Tonight quotes a royal commentator as claiming it is “incredibly unlikely” Kate will be able to attend.

And the same talking head also pondered whether Kate and her husband Prince William’s kids might pop up for the flypast instead.

A view of the Trooping the Colour flypast over Buckingham Palace from last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How is Princess Kate recovering?

Reflecting on how Kate is dealing with her treatment, Katie Nicholl said the Princess is “tolerating” the “strong drugs” she’s taking “better”.

The journalist also stressed how important it is for Kate to take time away from the spotlight.

“[Kate] needs this period and below the radar for her recovery,” she explained. Ms Nicholl also reflected on Kate’s usual role during Trooping the Colour: “We’re so used to seeing her up on that balcony.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds during Trooping the Colour in 2023, his first as monarch (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Waleses’ children are always impeccably behaved’

Ms Nicholl went on to speculate that Kate’s children may be on hand.

She claimed: “It’s going to feel very different without seeing her. So I’m wondering if perhaps we might see the Wales children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.”

Ms Nicholl continued: “They’ve been up there several times now. They are always impeccably behaved, often entertaining, and they always seem to enjoy it. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if William makes the decision to bring them.”

For the public to be able to see George, Charlotte and Louis on occasions like this is really quite important.

She concluded: “They’re not working members of the royal family yet, but they will be. Prince George is a future King. So for the public to be able to see George, Charlotte and Louis on occasions like this is really quite important.”

ED! has approached a representative for Buckingham Palace for comment on the claims reported by Entertainment Tonight.

