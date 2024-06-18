Sarah Ferguson has addressed a question she said she gets “all the time” regarding her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

The former couple – who share daughters Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice – married in 1986 and divorced in 1996. They still live together at Royal Lodge, however.

Now the Duchess of York, 64, has spoken about rumours she and Andrew could remarry.

Sarah Ferguson has addressed rumours she and Andrew could ‘remarry’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew

In an interview with Best magazine, Sarah was asked whether she and Andrew, 64, would “marry again” amid rumours.

Sarah replied: “We’re happy with the way we are right now.” She also told Bella magazine that she gets the question all the time.

She also revealed that the Duke of York is loving being a grandfather. When asked how Andrew is, Sarah said: “Very well, thank you. He is loving being a grandfather.”

The duchess added: “He’s a wonderful father and grandfather.”

Sarah gushed over Andrew being a “wonderful” father and grandfather (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal Lodge rumours

Earlier this month, Sarah addressed reports that King Charles had asked Prince Andrew to move out of Royal Lodge.

The Duke of York has reportedly leased Royal Lodge, set in Windsor Great Park, since 2002.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain in June, host Martin Lewis asked Sarah about the Royal Lodge rumours.

He asked her whether she knew what was going on with the King asking his brother to move out of the property.

However, Sarah replied: “Well, you know it’s not a ‘Debbie Downer’. It’s life in the fast lane.”

‘I’m a very lucky guest, but I tend not to get involved in brothers discussions.’@SarahTheDuchess is asked about the reports that she and Prince Andrew could be asked to leave Royal Lodge. pic.twitter.com/en9mfTDOx9 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2024

She added: “I’m a guest for a start. I am a very lucky guest and a very comfortable guest, thank you very much. But I tend not to get involved in brothers’ discussions. And I think that’s the best, most safe place to be.

“Let the brothers discuss it between themselves and I keep it like that.”

The Duke of York has had much scrutiny surrounding him in recent years following a sexual abuse lawsuit. In 2022, he settled the lawsuit after he was accused of sexual assault – allegations he always denied.

In an interview with The Telegraph in March 2023, Sarah opened up about why she has stood by Andrew.

The Duke of York currently lives at Royal Lodge with Sarah (Credit: Cover Images)

Sarah revealed it was because of the late Queen. When asked if the Queen knew she would always be there for her son, the duchess said: “She knew. I will always be there. Always. Because I love her.

“Because also, during the last three years, her poor son [Andrew] has been going through such a tumultuous time, and I think HM was very relieved I could help her with him, so we became even closer, then.”

