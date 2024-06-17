The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie Wessex, was amongst the royal family members attending the Trooping the Colour celebrations on June 15.

In celebration of his father’s official birthday, Prince William sported uniform as he and his relatives watched the RAF flypast from the balcony. Sophie could also be seen, rocking a bright, yellow ensemble.

It was here that she put on a touching display and supported Prince William in a sweet moment that has stunned royal fans.

The royal family celebrated the King’s official birthday over the weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince William at Trooping the Colour

Despite the BBC cameras missing the warm moment, an eagle-eyed fan account shared the moment that Sophie showed her support for Prince William with an affectionate gesture.

In a short clip, Sophie could be seen placing her hand on Prince William’s back as they returned into the palace. The fan account wrote to social media: “The sweet moment The Duchess of Edinburgh touches Prince William’s back when they were exiting the balcony.

“It’s really lovely to see aunt Sophie’s tenderness with the Waleses.”

Social media users were also impressed, with one writing online: “This kind of natural body language shows the family is very close. Loved the moment a couple years ago when William introduced Sophie and said ‘this is my aunt’.”

Sophie Wessex made a sweet gesture to Prince William (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another gushed: “He must have said something touching to her. It meant a lot. She is letting him know.”

This kind of natural body language shows the family is very close.

A third chimed in: “Omg Sophie darling you couldn’t have gone any higher in my estimation but this is adorable and so warm and loving! This man has had a lot to endure and carried the burden like yourself going about the country attending events. Sophie is amazing.”

A fourth agreed: “I get the feeling that they are very close friends in addition to being family. And that’s lovely.”

A fifth said: “I honestly feel like that was her ‘you guys did it!’ moment. It warmed my heart!! Love super Sophie and all she does. She’s doing an EXCELLENT job as the Duchess of Edinburgh.”

The duo’s closeness is no secret. Previously, they have even made a joint appearance together, whilst attending the premiere of the documentary, Rhino Man, which was helmed by the Prince’s taskforce, United for Wildlife.

✨ The sweet moment The Duchess of Edinburgh touches Prince William’s back when they were exiting the balcony ❤️ It’s really lovely to see aunt Sophie’s tenderness with the Waleses DM royals pic.twitter.com/5Vo36PQd4x — Mariana – The Edinburghs Fan Account (@Mari_Edinburghs) June 15, 2024

Sophie Wessex close bond with the Princess of Wales

Sophie has also shared equally close moments with the Princess of Wales. The two duchesses have been spotted multiple times chatting and laughing together. Sophie has even been reported as Kate’s “best friend” in the royal family.

Royal correspondent for Hello!, Danielle Stacey, has also highlighted their closeness saying: “It’s no surprise that the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh have such a close relationship.

“No doubt Sophie has been a huge support to Kate over the years. Especially, when Kate first joined the royal family in 2011.

“The royal ladies have similar interests and passions, including their love of sport and fashion. They also share common causes within their royal work, with both Kate and Sophie championing the work of children and young people’s charities.”

Love Catherine and Sophie’s moments yesterday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6Ny7LyjsH5 — anna (@tokkianami) June 24, 2023

Prince Louis at Trooping The Colour 2024

This wasn’t the only adorable moment during the monarch’s official birthday celebrations. In fact, a lip reader reportedly spotted a sweet exchange between Kate and Prince Louis.

The Princess of Wales and her three children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six,– joined Prince William on the Buckingham Palace balcony after watching a military parade.

Prince William and Princess Kate, alongside their three children, joined the King for the Red Arrows flypast (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

After the Red Arrows flypast, lip reader Nicola Hickling told the Mirror that she saw Kate ask Louis: “Did you like that?”

Louis apparently replied: “That was so much fun.”

Cute!

Read more: Kate’s ‘subtle’ tribute to King Charles with her hat as she ‘didn’t want to steal attention’ at Trooping the Colour

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.