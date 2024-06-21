Some Scotland football fans have been captured on video chanting about the death of the late Queen ahead of Prince William’s Euros visit.

The Prince of Wales, 42, visited Germany on Thursday (June 20) to attend England’s match against Denmark.

However, ahead of William’s visit, reports claim that footage was circling online showing some Scottish football fans allegedly mocking the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A sickening chant by Scotland football fans mocked the death of the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chant about death of the Queen

According to The Telegraph, a handful of football fans were filmed on the streets of Dusseldorf holding pints of lager while singing “Lizzie’s in a box, in a box, Lizzie’s in a box, na na na na na na na” to the tune of KC and The Sunshine Band’s hit Give It Up.

The publication claims that a small number of Scotland fans also sang the chant in Frankfurt’s main square.

Disgusting! They are in the minority in Scotland, thank God.

The chants took place before Scotland’s match with Switzerland on Wednesday night.

Royal fans online have slammed the vile chants. One person said: “Scots also sang ‘Lizzie’s in a box’ when they knew Prince William was going to visit. I don’t find mocking someone’s Gran’s death very endearing?”

The Queen died in September 2022 at the age of 96 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another raged: “To the oblivious, it’s a song rejoicing at the death of our Queen. Despicable.”

Someone else commented: “Disgusting! They are in the minority in Scotland, thank God.”

The Queen died in September 2022 at her Balmoral estate, aged 96. There was an outpouring of grief among the nation following the loss of the monarch, who reigned for 70 years.

Prince William attended the Euros match between England and Denmark on Thursday evening.

The Prince of Wales attended England’s match against Denmark on Thursday (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William at the Euros

He was seen chatting with the King of Denmark and his daughter at the match. A photo was shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales‘ Instagram page showing William beaming alongside the King and his daughter.

The post read: “May the best team win.” In the end, England and Denmark draw 1-1.

Royal fans were delighted to see William out at the match, supporting England. One gushed: “Love this picture, good luck! But I’m team England for obvious reason.”

Another said: “Go England, love seeing the King of Denmark and the Prince of Wales together.”

Someone else added: “How beautiful! This photo is wonderful, happy to see the Prince of Wales with Princess Josephine and the King. You are wonderful.”

Elsewhere this week, William was seen out at Royal Ascot as he enjoyed a sweet moment with his cousin Zara Tindall.

Last weekend, the royals were out to mark King Charles‘ official birthday with a Trooping the Colour parade.

