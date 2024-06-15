Trooping the Colour 2024: Royal fans distracted by Prince Louis as Princess Kate returns to spotlight

Princess Kate made a wonderful return to public life today (Saturday, June 15) at Trooping of the Colour.

However, whilst fans were thrilled to see her come back, some were distracted by her son, Prince Louis, and wondering what he’ll get up to today!

Kate attended Trooping the Colour today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate returns in Trooping of the Colour 2024

Today saw Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, make her first public appearance of the year.

The 42-year-old – who is currently battling cancer – was in attendance at today’s Trooping of the Colour, alongside the rest of the Royal Family.

Kate announced that she would be appearing yesterday (Friday, June 14).

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family. And hope to join a few public engagements over the summer. But equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” she said in a statement.

The future Queen arrived at the ceremony in a black car, just before 10am. She was seen dressed in white, with a black and white hat.

Later, during the ceremony, she was seen sitting in a carriage with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, waving to the crowd.

Later, the Princess left her carriage and went to watch the ceremony on a balcony with her children.

Fans are waiting to see what Louis will get up to (Credit: BBC)

Royal fans distracted by Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour 2024

However, whilst fans were rightly thrilled to see Kate back in a public-facing role, many were left distracted by her son, Prince Louis.

Over the last few years, Prince Louis has developed a reputation for his antics during royal events. Who could forget his hilarious reactions and funny faces during the Queen’s jubilee in 2022?

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed their excitement for Louis’ potential antics.

“Forget Kate, the whole world is waiting to see what Louis is going to do today!” one royal fan tweeted.

“Lovely to see the #Princessofwales & her children. Now I’m just wondering what Prince Louis will get up to,” another said.

“Stand by your beds, Prince Louis is out and about,” a third wrote.

Prince Louis let out a yawn (Credit: BBC)

‘Stealing the show’

At one point during the ceremony, Louis could be seen playing with a curtain string as he watched the proceedings. He also let out a big yawn at one point.

Later in the ceremony, Louis began dancing, much to fans delight.

“Haha think little Louis is tired,” one fan tweeted as Louis let out a yawn.

“Prince Louis stealing the show as always. His big sister doesn’t look impressed,” another fan tweeted.

“I love how Prince Louis is full of personality. That little dance!” a third gushed.

#PrinceLouis is a tonic and a little character. Do we reckon big sister, Princess Charlotte was telling him to stop it? Prince George is looking cool and calm at the back. #RoyalFamily #Troopingthecolour #Princess_of_Wales pic.twitter.com/VQHelANcQT — Sarah-Louise Robertson (@SarahRobertson5) June 15, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Kate’s next engagement revealed?

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Kate’s next public appearance could be at Wimbledon.

The tennis tournament kicks off on July 1 and will run until July 14.

According to the MailOnline, Kate is not expected to appear at The Royal Ascot and Garter Day. However, she could be set to make an appearance at Wimbledon.

Kate is the patron of the All England Club and usually pays several visits to the tournament – which is due to start in just over two weeks time.

