King Charles in poignant tribute to late Queen as he travels in her carriage at Trooping the Colour 2024

King Charles made a sweet tribute to the late Queen today at Trooping the Colour 2024.

The nation, and the palace, celebrated the King’s Birthday Parade on Saturday (June 15). Royal fans flocked to Buckingham Palace to see their favourite royals including the Princess of Wales – despite her ongoing cancer treatment.

And it‘s been reported that when Charles left to go to the parade, he travelled in the same carriage the late Queen used the last time she took the salute at the event.

The King celebrated his official birthday today (Credit: BBC)

King Charles at Trooping the Colour 2024

The 2024 event was the first Trooping The Colour for Charles since his shock cancer news earlier this year. Accompanied by Camilla, Charles traveled down The Mall and to the parade in the Scottish State Coach.

Usually, Charles would ride on horseback during the parade. But Buckingham Palace previously confirmed he would ride in a carriage while he is undergoing cancer treatment.

Meanwhile, Kate looked relaxed and happy as she waved to well wishers along the route. She was joined in the carriage by her three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince William rode the route on horseback.

The King and Queen travelled in the Scottish State Coach (Credit: BBC)

Trooping the Colour 2024: King Charles’ sweet tribute to The Queen

But in what was seen as a sweet tribute to his late mum, Charles’ carriage was the same one The Queen had used before.

The late monarch rode in it to and from her Birthday Parade back in 2019. What’s more, this was also the last time she took the salute at Trooping the Colour on Horse Guards Parade in person.

The Queen rode in the same carriage in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour 2024

Elsewhere at Trooping The Colour, Kate made her return to spotlight after months away.

The Princess has kept a low profile recently after sharing her cancer diagnosis in March where she revealed she was undergoing “preventive chemotherapy”.

But on Saturday (June 15) Kate made a return to the spotlight.

During Trooping The Colour, Kate could be seen dressed in white, with a black and white hat. She was accompanied by her three children in the carriage – much to the delight of royal fans.

Royal fans react to Kate Middleton

Royal family fans were delighted to see Kate’s return to the spotlight, with cheers filling the air as she appeared.

Posting on social media, one fan said: “Princess Catherine of Wales looks stunning.” Another then added: “How wonderful to see the Princess of Wales and her beautiful children.”

A third commented: “There she is! Our Beautiful Princess of Wales Catherine and the children!” Another declared: “Princess of Wales looking great.” “There’s Catherine looking gorgeous,” said another.

