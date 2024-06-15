Prince Harry’s ‘regret’ over Trooping the Colour ‘snub’: ‘Impossible to imagine Archie and Lilibet on the balcony’

Prince Harry is said to have ‘regretted’ missing Trooping The Colour 2024, with an expert also claiming his children will likely never appear at a royal event.

The nation, and the palace, celebrated the King’s Birthday Parade on Saturday (June 15). Royal fans flocked to Buckingham Palace to see their favourite royals including Kate Middleton – despite her ongoing cancer treatment.

But one notable face that was missing was Harry. And it’s now been reported that he will be “regretting” his decision to not show up.

Harry doesn’t attend Trooping The Colour 2024

For years, it’s been alleged that Meghan and Prince Harry are embroiled in a rift with the Palace, including Prince William and Kate. Their reported tense relationship stems from when Harry and Meghan decided to step back from their Royal duties in 2020.

The last time Harry was in the UK, was believed to have been in May. This was for the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games. However, it’s been claimed he didn’t see his dad or any of his other family while here.

And with him being a no-show at Trooping The Colour 2024 on Saturday (June 15) it’s been claimed Harry could have some ‘regret’ over not attending.

Harry ‘regrets’ not attending Trooping The Colour 2024?

Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun that Harry has “always taken an interest” with regard to “military matters.”

He explained: “The military. has been a very important part of his life, and I would have thought it only natural that he would have had a feeling of some regret [not being at Trooping the Colour].”

Harry’s children ‘might never appear at Trooping The Colour

The expert also mused how Harry’s two children, might never make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony or at a royal event because of the rift.

He said: “I think it’s impossible to imagine Archie and Lilibet on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, or at Trooping The Colour by themselves.”

Richard then claimed it could the siblings “will only” be on the balcony with their parents, “if the rift is solved.”

Meghan Markle’s ‘plan for healing summer for Harry’

It comes after it was reported the Duchess of Sussex has some big plans for Prince Harry, this summer.

According to a source in Heat magazine, Meghan is keen for Harry to “take a break” this summer.

The source claims that while Meghan is “proud” of how Harry is handling the stress of multiple court cases – as well as the cancer battles Kate and the King are undergoing – she can see he is beginning to “unravel”.

They also claim that Harry is “clinging on” to the hope of a familial reconciliation – something Meghan isn’t expecting. It’s also allegedly “painful” for Harry at the moment. This is because he isn’t getting any “proper updates” on Kate or the King’s health.

