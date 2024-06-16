Prince Louis’ sweet comment to mum Kate at Trooping the Colour after stealing the show

Prince Louis had a sweet reply to a question his mum Kate asked him during Trooping The Colour 2024, according to a lip reader.

The nation, and the palace, celebrated the King’s official birthday parade on Saturday (June 15). Royal fans all flocked to Buckingham Palace to see their favourite royals including Kate Middleton. It was Kate’s first public appearance this year amid her cancer diagnosis.

At one point, Kate’s daughter Charlotte even gave a telling off to little brother Louis!

But Louis seemed to enjoy the celebrations according to a comment he apparently made.

Kate and the kids appeared at Trooping The Colour

Prince Louis at Trooping The Colour 2024

During Trooping The Colour, Princess Kate and her three children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six,– travelled in another carriage behind them. Prince William rode on horseback in the procession.

After watching a military parade, the royal family later made their way back to Buckingham Palace for their balcony appearance.

The RAF flypast then took place as the planes flew over the palace. Lip reader Nicola Hickling told the Mirror that Kate asked Louis: “Did you like that?”

Louis apparently replied: “That was so much fun.”

Awwwww!

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, after the carriage ride the family went to their viewing points. They then got to watch the band play, and Louis was clearly delighted. The youngster danced along to the march of the Scots Guards to Highland Laddie.

But at one point, mum Kate could be seen whispering in Charlotte’s ear. And according to lip reader Nicola, Charlotte then gave a telling off to Louis.

Charlotte gave a telling off to her brother (Credit: BBC)

Louis’ brutal reply to Charlotte at Trooping The Colour 2024

Nicola claimed Charlotte appeared to say: “You have to stop doing that. Watch the parade.”

Louis then supposedly replied: “I won’t.” To which Charlotte seemed to say: “Do as you’re told” and Louis brutally added: “Nope.”

Louis apparently had a brutal response to his sister after she told him off (Credit: BBC)

Princess Charlotte and Louis at Trooping The Colour 2024

But that wasn’t the only adorable interaction between the siblings at Trooping The Colour though.

As the national anthem began during the balcony appearance, Princess Charlotte could be seen nudging her brother and telling him to put his hands by his side. The six-year-old complied – initially anyway – before the camera cut away.

Big sister duties from Charlotte keeping Louis in check as always haha.

Fans of the royals were loving the moment between Charlotte and Louis, and took to Twitter to laugh about it.

“Big sister duties from Charlotte keeping Louis in check as always haha,” one royal fan tweeted.

“Charlotte being such a big sister. Telling prince Louis to stand straight,” another said.

