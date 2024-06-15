The Princess of Wales was joined by her three children at today’s Trooping the Colour, with one expert lifting the lid on what went on inside the carriage with Kate and the kids as they made their way down The Mall.

Kate, who returned to the spotlight today after six months away, arrived at Buckingham Palace earlier today, with husband Prince William and their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princess Louis.

As William switched to horseback, Kate and the kids made their way to the parade in a glass carriage.

Kate looked happy as she attended Trooping the Colour today (Credit: Splash News)

Trooping the Colour: Kate’s sweet moment with George

As they made their way down The Mall, Kate and the children could be seen smiling and waving at the thousands of well wishers who lined the route.

Cheers rung out as the carriage carrying the young royals made its way to Horse Guards Parade, where they would watch the pageantry from a window.

During their carriage ride, the excited kids could be seen vying for their mum’s attention. And, as a result, one lip reader has picked up on what Prince George said to his mother as they made their way past the crowds.

Speaking to The Sun, one lip reader said George, 10, appeared eager to catch his mum’s attention. Picking up on an intimate moment between the pair, George told Kate: “Look over there ma,” as they travelled down The Mall.

Lip reader Gaby Lane said George “looked so happy” as the family waved and smiled at fans during the procession.

Prince George was keen to get his mum’s attention as they travelled along The Mall (Credit: Splash News)

Kate’s instruction to her children

In full mum-mode, Kate was desperate to show her three youngsters all of fans’ banners and flags.

She told George, nine-year-old Charlotte and Louis, six: “Right, look at that,” before turning her head in unison with her kids.

Fans react

Royal fans loved the chance to see Kate with George, Charlotte and Louis for the first time since Christmas.

One said: “George is so grown up.” Another added: “Our handsome future King George and his lovely mummy.” A third then commented: “Prince George is growing up fast.”

After they arrived at Horse Guards Parade, the young family watched the parade from a window.

Prince Louis could be seen looking eager to watch the action, only to start yawning as he watched on. Later, the little character was seen dancing along to the music.

The young family watched from the balcony, with Prince Louis looking a little sleepy (Credit: BBC)

King Charles turns weatherman

King Charles also looked in good spirits as he travelled the route with Queen Camilla by his side.

As the showers appeared to dry up over London, he told Camilla: “It’s brightening up.”

Sadly, however, Charles won’t be making it as the next Michael Fish. As they exited Horse Guards and headed back to Buckingham Palace, the heavens opened, soaking soldiers and well wishers along the route.

