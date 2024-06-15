Royal fans in hysterics as Princess Charlotte gives Prince Louis a stern telling off on Buckingham Palace balcony

Today’s Trooping the Colour ceremony ended with the royal family taking to the Buckingham Palace balcony.

And – once again – it was the royal children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in particular, who stole the show.

Charlotte told Louis off (Credit: BBC)

Princess Charlotte scolds Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour

During the closing moments of today’s Trooping the Colour, the royals waved to the crowds.

The national anthem then kicked in, with all royals present on the balcony standing to attention.

Amongst those on the balcony today were the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

A certain moment between Charlotte and her younger brother, Louis, caught the attention of many.

As the national anthem began, Charlotte could be seen nudging her brother and telling him to put his hands by his side.

The six-year-old complied – initially anyway – before the camera cut away.

Fans were laughing (Credit: BBC)

Royal fans in hysterics

Fans of the royals were loving the moment between brother and sister, and took to Twitter to laugh about it.

“Big sister duties from Charlotte keeping Louis in check as always haha,” one royal fan tweeted.

“Charlotte being such a big Sister. Telling prince Louis to stand straight,” another said.

“Noticed Princess Charlotte telling him to take his hands out his pockets for the final rendition of God Save The King [laughing emojis],” a third wrote.

However, some fans were disappointed at how seemingly well-behaved Louis was on the balcony this time around.

“Prince Louis behaved himself on the balcony. Sad times,” one fan tweeted.

Kate was in attendance alongside her kids (Credit: BBC)

Concern for King Charles as Kate returns

Meanwhile, there was some concern from royal fans over King Charles‘ appearance during today’s ceremony.

The 75-year-old monarch is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. He wast at today’s ceremony to salute the troops as they marched past.

Fans were left worried for the monarch, with some claiming he looked “tired” and frail.

“King Charles is looking frail,” one royal fan tweeted. “They [King and Queen] look great together, yet King Charles looks a bit tired, he should be taking it easy for a while after this event I hope,” another said.

Today’s ceremony also saw the Princess of Wales make a return to public life. She watched the ceremony alongside her children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

It was her first official public appearance this year. The 42-year-old – like her father-in-law – is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

“So lovely to see our Princess of Wales out and about again. She looked absolutely beautiful as always, let’s hope she’s back to full health soon,” one fan tweeted upon seeing her.

Coverage of Trooping the Colour is available to view on BBC iPlayer.

