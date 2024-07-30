Prince William and Princess Kate have offered their sympathies concerning the “horrid and heinous attack” in Southport.

Three children were killed yesterday (Monday July 29) at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga workshop in the horrific incident.

Five children and two adults remain in a critical condition after the stabbing attack, which police described as “ferocious”.

A 17-year-old male from Banks in Lancashire, arrested on suspicion of murder, is in custody.

William and Kate have spoken out about the Southport attack (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate on Southport attack

The Prince and Princess of Wales expressed their shock at the attack in an Instagram Story message.

Sending their “love, thoughts and prayers” to victims, their statement read: “As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through.”

As parents, we cannot begin to imagine.

Furthermore, the Waleses added: “Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most.”

Additionally, the Story post was signed off with the initials “W & C”.

William and Kate shared a touching Story on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

‘Profoundly shocked’

Additionally, in other royal news, King Charles also offered his and Queen Camilla’s “heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies”.

“My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today,” the King said.

“We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack. Charles R.”

Furthermore, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper laid flowers at a police cordon at the scene of the attack this morning.

She is expected to make a statement in the House of Commons later today (Tuesday July 30).

Southport attack

In a statement, Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy detailed how officers responded yesterday.

It read: “My officers were called to reports of a stabbing at 11.47am at an address Southport. When they arrived they were shocked to find that multiple people, many of whom were children, had been subjected to a ferocious attack and had suffered serious injuries.

“It is understood that the children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when the offender, who was armed with a knife, walked into the premises and started to attack those inside. We believe that the adults who were injured were trying to protect the children at the time they were attacked.”

Furthermore, the statement continued: “As a mum of two daughters, and the nanna of a five-year-old granddaughter, I cannot begin to imagine the pain and suffering the families of the victims are currently going through and I want to send them our heartfelt condolences and sympathies.

“Our specialist Family Liaison Officers are providing support to the families at this terrible time.”

Read more: William and Kate’s ‘worry’ over Prince George’s role within royal family as he turns 11

Additionally leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.