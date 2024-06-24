Princess Kate recently shared a family photo of Prince William and their kids. However, there seems to be more behind the snap.

An eagle-eyed royal expert has spotted a hidden message behind the photo.

The Princess of Wales took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of Prince William and their children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

The Princess even penned a heartfelt caption. But, one royal expert has figured out another message that Kate didn’t type. The expert even claims the message shares a glimpse into their future…

William and Kate

“Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much!” the Princess of Wales wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of Prince William and their children jumping gleefully in mid-air. Royal expert Jennie Bond has now weighed in on what she thinks the photo actually means.

The last few months have been a test of their strong partnership.

She detailed to OK!: “The last few months have been a test of their strong partnership. I think this photograph tells us that they are still able to jump for joy, even in the toughest of times, and that Kate has deliberately chosen a picture that speaks of their optimism for the future.”

Jennie continued: “She adores William – he is her rock and has supported her so selflessly through all of this and has taken flak from members of the public for not doing more and for devoting himself to her. So she adores her man. I think their marriage is stronger than ever.”

The Royals have been very busy lately (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

William celebrated his 42nd birthday on June 21, last week. Royal fans were eager to share their best wishes in the comment section of the Princess of Wales’ post to Prince William and couldn’t help but share their love for the joyous snap!

“What a beautiful and super fun picture! This is definitely one of my favourite royal pictures of all time,” said one.

“Possibly the best picture I’ve seen of the family,” another added.

The new picture came shortly after the Princess of Wales shared a picture of William, George, Charlotte and Louis to celebrate Father’s Day.

The photos seemed to be from the same trip to the beach, but the Father’s Day snap was taken from behind. The royal members looked very happy during their day out, where the enjoyed golden sand and blue skies.

Prince William recently celebrated his birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William at Taylor Swift concert

The royals have been living it up recently, from Prince William enjoying the football to the monarch’s grand Trooping the Colour ceremony. However, the fun hasn’t stopped there. On his birthday last Friday, Prince William took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to one of Taylor Swift’s concerts.

They joined Taylor whilst she is performing on her Eras Tour and even grabbed a selfie with her!

A photo was shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram page. The caption read: “Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening!”

Taylor shared another selfie to her Instagram account and wrote: “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.”

Royal fans, of course, couldn’t believe their eyes. One penned: “I think this has to be the best picture I’ve seen since Diana and the boys on a water ride.”

Another gushed: “This literally had me SCREAMING. Absolutely love itttt. And Charlotte looks like she is such a Swiftie.” [Sic]

