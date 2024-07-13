Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, have welcomed Princess Anne back to work with a message that breaks from royal tradition.

Showing their close bond with William’s auntie, the couple reshared pictures of Princess Anne taken at an engagement yesterday (July 12).

Anne made a return to duties this week (Credit: Shutterstock)

Princess Anne returns to work

Princess Anne returned to duties this week after recently suffering an accident that left her in hospital. Anne was reportedly injured by a horse on June 23.

On June 24, Buckingham Palace shared that Princess Anne, 73, had suffered minor injuries and a concussion. Her husband Sir Timothy Laurence assured the public that Anne was “recovering well”, and she was discharged after a few days in hospital.

Now, Anne has made a return to work as she was seen out on July 12.

On Friday, the Princess Royal attended the Riding for the Disabled Association’s (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College.

The palace said it’s a “gradual return” to duties. Royal fans were delighted to see Anne out today. One person gushed online: “It’s wonderful to see her again! So glad she is alright.”

Another wrote: “Wonderful, she looks great, love the hat. Princess Anne is back at work already!”

Someone else added: “Wonderful news. So glad to see Princess Anne back.”

William and Kate are thrilled Anne is back to work ‘so soon’ (Credit: Instagram)

William and Kate welcome Princess Anne back to work

Earlier today (July 13), William and Kate posted a cute upload on their Instagram Stories.

Resharing pictures from her engagement, they captioned the pics: “Super trooper! So great to see you back so soon! W&C x.”

Kate will also make a return to work this weekend as she hands out the trophies at Wimbledon. Kensington Palace has confirmed that she’ll be on Centre Court tomorrow (July 14) to present the cup to the men’s singles final winner.

The Princess Royal recently shared a message (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Anne ‘can’t remember a thing’ about her accident

Princess Anne, meanwhile, has reportedly told wellwishers that she “can’t remember” a think about her accident.

Helena Vega Lozano, chair of RDA UK, said: “It’s a huge honour for the princess to come to the RDA as her only event since the accident. As soon as she got out of the car she said: ‘I can’t remember a single thing about it.'”

Helena added: “It’s hugely motivating and inspiring to have her here.”

Anne’s apology over missing engagement

Recently, Princess Anne missed out on some royal engagements, thus leading her to break her silence and shared a poignant message of “regret”.

The Princess Royal was meant to be in Canada in early July and was due to attend an important ceremony on July 1. The ceremony marked the centenary of the Newfoundland National War Memorial as well as the repatriation of the remains of an unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War battlefields of northern France.

I am deeply saddened that I’m unable to join you again.

Due to her absence, the Governor General read out a touching message from the royal family member. Anne’s words stated: “It is with deep regret that I am unable to be with you today, as you commemorate the brave efforts and sacrifices of the members of the Newfoundland Regiment who went into battle on the first day of the Somme.

“I have fond memories of joining you in 2016, on the 99th occasion that the people of this Island commemorated the Battle of Beaumont Hamel, and I am deeply saddened that I’m unable to join you again, and I send you my warmest best wishes on this special day of commemoration.”

The Princess also missed a state banquet the week before, held in honour of the Emperor and Empress of Japan.

A palace spokesperson said: “The Japanese state visit will go ahead as planned, though sadly Her Royal Highness will be unable to attend the state banquet tomorrow.”

Princess Anne had stepped away from her royal duties due to the accident (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Buckingham Palace statement on Princess Anne

In June, Buckingham Palace stated, in wake of the Princess’ injuries: “Her Royal Highness is receiving appropriate expert care. No further details are being shared at this stage. Her Royal Highness will remain in Southmead Hospital unless or until her medical team advise otherwise. On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed.

“Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

Her husband Sir Tim said in a statement regarding Princess Anne’s recovery: “I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay.”

He also told reporters after leaving hospital: “She is recovering well, thank you. She’s doing fine. Slow, but sure. We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care. And to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene.

“We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal.”

It was reported that Princess Anne‘s head injuries were consistent with the potential impact from a horse’s head or legs

