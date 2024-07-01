Prince William and wife Kate will spend the summer “hunkering down” to enjoy time away from the spotlight with their three growing children, one royal expert has claimed.

As the Princess of Wales continues her chemotherapy, Prince William has been taking the helm when it comes to having fun with the kids. Just last week he took his eldest two – Prince George and Princess Charlotte – to see Taylor Swift at Wembley.

But, according to Jennie Bond, Kate will take every opportunity she can to enjoy some precious family time with George, Charlotte and Louis when they break up from school.

It won’t be long before the trio wave goodbye to Lambrook School for the summer. And, Jennie reckons, that despite the pressure the family has been under this year, the holidays will give them reason to celebrate.

This summer will be all about George, Charlotte and Louis (Credit: Splash News)

School’s almost out for summer for William and Kate’s kids

Speaking to OK!, royal expert Jennie Bond speculated over what the summer holidays could look like for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children.

She thinks that the summer holidays will be full of exciting days out to places like Holkham Beach in Norfolk, near their Anmer Hall home. Jennie reckons that they may even head to the Scilly Isles for a break.

“If Catherine’s medical condition allows, they will perhaps have a few days in the Scilly Isles – which is one of their go-to places where they are pretty much left alone to enjoy the beaches and countryside during precious family time. But if her treatment means she has to stay closer to home, they’ll love hunkering down at Anmer Hall – perhaps with some of the cousins and family visiting them there.”

Time spent with their cousins

William and Kate’s children are close to Mike and Zara Tindall’s kids – Mia, Lena and Lucas.

Kate also has a lot of youngsters on the Middleton side for George, Charlotte and Louis to play with. Brother James has baby Inigo, while sister Pippa has Arthur, Grace and Rose.

And Jennie reckons school holidays will mean more time spent with their cousins. She added: “Ever since Kate’s diagnosis, their absolute priority has been to keep life with their children as normal as possible. So, having their cousins from both sides of the family around will be exciting for the children.”

It’s thought the family could go to Norfolk, the Scilly Isles and Balmoral (Credit: Splash News)

Balmoral calling

The royal family has continued the traditional of visiting Balmoral over the summer, which was started by the late Queen Elizabeth. As a result, William and Kate are expected to take a trip to the Scottish estate over the summer.

King Charles, too, will head to Balmoral for respite, Jennie thinks. And, she reckons, that by the end of the year we “we shall have a royal family back to full fighting strength”.

“I think this summer will be one of focusing on Catherine slowly healing and getting stronger. She’ll join in as many family activities like picnics, barbecues and beach games as possible. And will show the children that despite the challenges life throws at you, a family that stands together, plays together, cries together and laughs together can get through the bad times and look to a much brighter future.”

