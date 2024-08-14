Prince William and Princess Kate have paid tribute to Peter Morris, the owner of a pizza van business, who has died from cancer.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were seen visiting Peter’s Little Dragon Pizza Van in April of last year.

The couple reportedly handed over 12 pizzas worth £120 at the time of their visit to Merthyr Tydfil in April 2023 as they dropped in on mountain rescue workers.

Sadly however, Peter, 47, died from cancer in May, weeks after Kate revealed her own diagnosis.

Prince William and Princess Kate shared pizzas from Peter Morris’ van with people at Dowlais Rugby Club (Credit: YouTube)

William and Kate news

According to reports, William sent his condolences in a letter to Peter’s widow Tracey. The message of sympathy was read out at dad-of-two Peter’s funeral.

William wrote: “We can only begin to imagine what an immense hole he will leave in your life and my heart goes out to you and your family. Catherine and I thoroughly enjoyed meeting Pete.

“We know that Pete was a hugely dedicated and highly valued member of the community which has been evident from the response to his passing.

Kate and William met Peter last year (Credit: Cover Images)

“I did want you to know just how much you and your family are in our thoughts at this time.”

Peter, who started his Little Dragon Pizza Van business in 2016, had previously battled oesophageal cancer.

It is believed four months after meeting William and Kate doctors found cancer in his adrenal gland and liver.

William’s letter, meanwhile, will be framed for Peter’s eight-year-old and five-year-old daughters.

Anyone for Pizza?

Pwy sy eisiau pizza?@DowlaisRfc pic.twitter.com/srRjgzyzkC — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2023

Tracey, 40, told The Sun: “It came as a massive surprise. I don’t even know how they found out Pete had died. It may have hit a chord with them because Kate is going through treatment.

“He said how down to earth they were.

“We had so many letters from people who loved Pete but the one from William and Kate was very special.”

William and Kate’s pizza order reportedly included three Margheritas, three pepperonis, three BBQ chickens and three pizzas with a goat’s cheese topping (Credit: Andrew Bartlett/Cover Images)

Kate Middleton confirms cancer diagnosis

The Princess of Wales revealed publicly in March how her own diagnosis came following abdominal surgery earlier in the year.

Kate said at the time: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. And at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy. And I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock. And William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Kate went on: “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.

“As I have said to them – I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

