Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, reportedly have some ‘worry’ over son Prince George’s future within the monarchy.

George is marking his 11th birthday today (July 22). The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a new photograph of Prince George to mark the occasion.

But, with the young royal approaching his teenage years, William and Kate might start thinking more about his role as a future King.

Prince George turns 11 today! (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate ‘worried’ over Prince George royal future

Royal author Tom Quinn made the claims in his 2023 book, Gilded Youth.

He wrote: “I’ve heard from my contacts that there is a bit of an argument going on about whether George should play a more formal role. I’ve heard that Kate and William are worried that it will be too much for him.

“It’s almost an echo of the way William and Harry were sometimes made to attend formal occasions that they shouldn’t have been made to attend, most famously, the funeral of their mother, and walking behind her coffin at their age.

“A lot of people criticised that and said that it was a horrible thing to make two boys that young, and especially Harry, do. So I think people are remembering this and thinking, ‘Well hang on a minute, if George is some sort of a pageboy, or has a similar role at the Coronation, is that going back too far towards the traditional roles?'”

ED! has contacted reps for William and Kate for comment.

Prince George birthday

George turns 11 today (July 22). To mark the milestone, William and Kate released a new black and white image of the young prince.

The picture shows George smiling at the camera whilst wearing a suit and shirt. The post read: “Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!”

It was confirmed that Kate had taken the photo.

William and Kate reportedly feel “worried” over George’s future royal role (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal fans adored the new pic as one gushed: “Prince George looks so much like his dad.”

Another wrote: “Happy birthday George!! I can’t believe you are 11 years old.”

Someone else added: “Happy birthday. You have grown so much George.”

According to royal commentator Jennie Bond, George could spend his birthday having “all sorts of fun” as it’s the summer holidays.

She also spoke to OK! about George’s future royal role. She said: “Both William and Charles will be alive to any anxieties George might already be feeling about his destiny.

“They have been in exactly the same position and will know what reassurance a young boy might need. But, in this new generation, I think both men will do all they can to shield George from dwelling too much on the future.”

