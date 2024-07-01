William, Prince of Wales, is determined to “carry on” his late mother Princess Diana‘s legacy, a royal expert has claimed.

Today (July 1) marks what would have been Diana’s 63rd birthday. To mark the occasion, a royal commentator has shared how Diana’s eldest son Prince William is paying tribute to his mother with his role within the family.

Prince William is carrying on his late mother’s legacy, a royal expert has said (Credit: Cover Images)

Jennie Bond has told OK!: “William’s greatest tribute to his mother is his determination to carry on her legacy, particularly on issues such as homelessness and mental health. And he is bringing his children up with the same values that Diana instilled in him.”

She continued: “Diana was always in her absolute element when she was dealing with people in trouble or need. She loved to spend time with anyone who was suffering ill health. I’m sure she would have devoted herself to helping her daughter in law get stronger and making children feel safe. Luckily, they have another granny who is equally devoted – Kate‘s own mother, Carole.”

Today would have been Diana’s 63rd birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking about how William and brother Prince Harry could mark the birthday anniversary, Jennie added: “The anniversary is obviously always a very sensitive time for William. It is such a shame that he cannot share his feelings with the only other human being on earth who really knows what it was like to lose Diana: his brother, Harry. But I’m sure the princess would be immensely proud to see how courageously William has faced up to all that has happened in the past few months.”

Princess Diana died at the age of 36 in August 1997 following a car accident in Paris. William was 15 while Harry was 12.

Prince Harry recently discussed his journey with dealing with grief.

The Duke of Sussex recently opened up about his experience with grief (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Harry on grief

He discussed the topic with Scotty’s Little Soldiers founder Nikki Scott. In a clip, Harry said: “That’s the hardest thing, I think, especially for kids – I don’t want to talk about it, it’s going to make me sad. But then realising that if I do talk about it and I’m celebrating their life then actually things become easier.

“You can’t suppress it for too long, it’s not sustainable. It will eat away at you inside. You convince yourself that the person you’ve lost wants you to be sad for as long as possible to prove to them that they are missed.

“But then there’s this realisation of, no, they must want me to be happy.”

