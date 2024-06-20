William, Prince of Wales, reportedly has plans to slim down the monarchy in the future.

Prince William, 41, is heir to the British throne. His father, King Charles, became monarch when his mother the late Queen died in September 2022.

Reports have claimed over the last couple of years that the King wants to slim down the monarchy. And, according to reports, William wants to continue with this plan when he takes the throne.

King Charles has reportedly slimmed down the monarchy as only senior members stood on the balcony for Trooping the Colour (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince of Wales latest

In a new article for the Daily Mail, Richard Eden has revealed what a friend of William’s reportedly told him about the future King’s plans.

Richard discussed the recent Trooping the Colour ceremony, which celebrated the King’s official birthday.

He pointed out that only senior members of the royal family stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the RAF flypast.

This differs from previous years when the balcony would be “packed”, according to Richard. Instead, the King reportedly only has working senior members of the family on the balcony.

Before Covid, the balcony appearances were “packed” (Credit: Cover Images)

Richard said he spoke to a friend of Prince William and what he was told “worried” him about the “future of the monarchy”.

The friend reportedly said that the Prince of Wales was in “full agreement” with the King about the need for a “slimmed-down monarchy”.

He sees the small European monarchies as the model for the future.

The source added: “When the older members of the family retire, His Royal Highness won’t be inviting anyone else to become working royals. It remains to be seen if he will even want his two younger children to be working royals.

“That is what William wants. He sees the small European monarchies as the model for the future.”

The Prince of Wales is next in line to the throne (Credit: Cover Images)

Richard added: “In my opinion, it would be a mistake for William to continue with his plans for a radically slimmed-down monarchy when Harry and Meghan are no longer there to support him.”

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

Prince William has been stepping in for the King on a few occasions over the last few months. King Charles has been receiving treatment for a form of cancer.

William’s wife Kate, Princess of Wales, is also receiving treatment for cancer. She shared her diagnosis in March. The Princess recently said her treatment will continue “for a few more months”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Royal Family news

Earlier this year, before Kate’s cancer diagnosis was revealed, a report claimed that William was facing “heavy burden” following the King’s health news.

Read more: Zara Tindall’s words of concern for Prince William amid Kate’s cancer treatment

Former royal butler Paul Burrell was asked on GB News whether he thinks it’s a “burden” on William. Paul said: “Yes well it’s not William’s time yet.

“He thought he’d have at least another ten years to grow his family and to live a happy family private life with Kate at Adelaide cottage and then probably Royal Lodge in the future. It’s not his time and I think this is a great burden for William to think about.”

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.