Princess Charlotte made a heartwarming smile to Princess Kate as she received a standing ovation at Wimbledon.

Fans were left gushing over her ‘proud’ behaviour towards her mum amid Kate’s cancer treatment.

The charming nine-year-old joined Kate, 42, and her stylish aunt Pippa, 40, in the Royal Box for Sunday’s men’s singles final.

Royal fans gushed over Charlotte’s reaction to mum Kate being applauded (Credit: Shutterstock)

Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon

It marked the second public engagement by the Princess of Wales following her cancer diagnosis in March, after she underwent major abdominal surgery in January.

As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, it is tradition for her to appear and present the winner of the men’s and women’s singles with the trophy.

However, she skipped the latter and Wimbledon chairwoman Debbie Jevans stepped in to hand the Rosewater Dish to Czechia player Barbora Krejcikova, 28.

Charlotte attended Wimbledon alongside mum Kate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The following day, it was just like any other final as the Princess of Wales stepped out of her car and graced everyone with her warm smile, purple Safiyaa midi dress and nude low heels.

Accompanying her was daughter Charlotte, who was wearing a cute navy blue and white polka dot dress, with a blue bow clipped to the back of her hair.

Pippa was also by their side, flaunting a pink floral dress.

As soon as Her Royal Highness led the three of them to their front-row seats in the Royal Box, cheers erupted around Centre Court to welcome her to the event.

Princess Kate was accompanied by daughter Charlotte as she arrived at Wimbledon (Credit: BBC)

Kate at Wimbledon 2024

Pictures captured a smiley Kate waving happily, and Charlotte looking up towards her mum with a heartwarmingly proud facial expression.

Many took to X, formerly Twitter, to comment on the nine-year-old’s actions.

One said: “What a beautiful picture and reception. Love how Charlotte is proud of her mum.”

Another added: “Princess Charlotte is a fantastic testament to the Princess of Wales – parenting!”

A third penned: “I love Princess Charlotte’s sweet smile at her mother – she’s so proud!”

More sweet gestures

While at Wimbledon, the pair did meet Barbora, who gifted Princess Kate a bouquet of flowers and a tennis racket to Princess Charlotte – as revealed in a photo posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account.

Soon after the 42-year-old handed the men’s singles trophy to defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz, 21, the trio gathered in the clubhouse awaiting the Spaniard’s arrival.

Clinching the trophy, Carlos was greeted by Kate and a visibly excited, but slightly shy, Charlotte.

Kate and Charlotte met with Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz (Credit: BBC)

Kate introduced her to the champion in a wave of cheers, saying: “This is Charlotte, [she was] cheering you on. You had everything crossed.”

Dressed in all-white, the 21-year-old replied: “Nice to meet you.”

Her Royal Highness replied: “We’ve watched a lot on telly, so it’s great to finally get to meet you.”

The busy day at SW19 saw Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate meet some female tennis icons, including 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, 21.

Charlotte even made a pinky promise to play wheelchair tennis with Lucy Shuker BEM, 44.

