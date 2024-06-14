10 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Abi’s tormentor is revealed as Kevin gets himself in trouble

Our Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that, as the culprit behind Abi’s deep fake torment is revealed, Kevin takes action. But will he land himself in trouble in trying to help Abi?

Elsewhere, Nick and Toyah give into temptation and fall into bed together. And, Cassie starts work as Ken’s new carer.

Meanwhile, Joel selects a new victim. But who has he chosen?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for next week in full below.

1. Bethany’s got a job to do

Bethany’s got a new job (Credit: ITV)

Bethany returns home from her interview. She tells Sarah that she got the job but is dreading the first assignment.

Later, she goes to see Abi and tells her that she got the job at the magazine – but the first article they want her to write is in support of Corey Brent. Abi is duly horrified.

2. Caring Cassie

There are decisions to make for the Barlows (Credit: ITV)

As Steve, Amy and Daniel discuss care package options for Ken, Cassie listens with interest. When she offers to be Ken’s carer for a quarter the price of a professional, Daniel and Amy tell a reluctant Steve that it’s not a bad idea.

Is Cassie the answer to the Barlows’ prayers? (Credit: ITV)

Cassie is thrilled to have gotten the job – but will the Barlows come to regret their new hire?

3. Paul makes a big mistake!

Paul writes an offensive message about Felix on his Eyegaze machine (Credit: ITV)

Summer and Felix pop by the flat just in time to hear Paul playing a mean-spirited message on his Eyegaze. As Billy and Todd desperately try to find the mute button, Felix storms out.

Summer is left mortified by her dads’ behaviour.

Summer and Felix are horrified by what they hear (Credit: ITV)

Later that week, after having seen Felix off at the airport, Summer tell Paul she was upset to see him go.

Is this the end of Summer’s loving?

4. Toyah’s sad goodbye

Rowan watches Rose’s funeral from a distance (Credit: ITV)

As the family prepare to say goodbye to baby Rose, Leanne tells Toyah that she’ll pay for the funeral out of her savings. Outside the undertakers, George place’s Rose’s coffin in the hearse.

Spotting Rowan spying on them from across the road, Toyah storms over to give him a piece of her mind.

Furious Toyah marches over to Rowan (Credit: ITV)

Giving Rowan a shove, Toyah tells him to stay far away from her and the funeral. However, after the funeral, Leanne admits that it was Rowan who paid for the funeral.

Toyah tells Rowan he isn’t welcome (Credit: ITV)

Toyah confronts Rowan and tells him that she’s going to do everything she can to expose him for the vile man he really is. In spite of his bluster, Rowan is clearly shaken.

Afterwards, Toyah breaks down in Nick’s arms. It’s not long before they give into passion and fall into bed. However, neither of them realise that they are being watched from across the road…

5. Abi thinks she’s cracked the case!

Abi is convinced Stefan Brent is behind the videos (Credit: ITV)

Triumphant Abi tells Kevin how she’s discovered that Stefan Brent is director of the production company that made the documentary. She reveals that the magazine and must have created the deep fake videos out of revenge.

Reporting Stefan to the police, Abi and Kevin watch with satisfaction as DS Swain drags him into an interview room. Could their nightmare be over at last?

Abi spots Swain taking Stefan into the police station (Credit: ITV)

Afterwards, Bethany tells Abi that she’ll quit her job at the magazine if it’s what she wants – but points out that it could be useful to have someone on the inside, keeping tabs on Stefan.

Later, Kevin pays Bethany a visit. He tells her that if she really wants to help, she can lend him her security pass to Stefan’s offices. Bethany reluctantly hands it over.

What does Kevin have planned?

6. Kevin makes a deep fake of his own

Tyrone drops Kevin in it (Credit: ITV)

The next morning, Kevin visits the salon with a stolen mobile phone and asks Max if he can hack into it. Later, Tyrone opens an e-mail to find a video of Kevin breaking into Stefan’s office.

When Tyrone questions him over this, Kev assures him it is another of Stefan’s deep fake videos. Meanwhile, Bethany sees Max with the phone – and realises that Kevin stole it.

But is Kevin telling the full truth? (Credit: ITV)

Later, when Kevin turns up at Stefan’s office, Stefan says the video footage of Kevin stealing his phone could land him in jail.

Abi is shocked when she overhears Tyrone telling Craig that Kevin has been the victim of a deep fake too. What will Kevin say when he returns home to find Abi and Craig waiting for him?

7. Is Cassie the one for Ken?

Ken’s furious to find out Cassie isn’t qualified (Credit: ITV)

Steve lies to Ken and tells him that Cassie’s a qualified carer who they hired her through an agency. But when Cassie starts work, she quickly reveals that she’s had no training, leaving Ken fuming.

Cassie pleads her case (Credit: ITV)

Cassie sets Ken straight, explaining that she was honest with Steve from the off and never pretended to have any qualifications. Can she win Ken over?

Steve tries to wind Cassie up (Credit: ITV)

The next day, Steve takes great enjoyment in telling Cassie that her first job for the day is to cut Ken’s toenails. Cassie swallows her disgust and puts on a brave face to spite Steve.

Later, clearly enjoying Cassie’s company, Ken suggests they go out for lunch. Amused at how Cassie gets under her dad’s skin, Amy teases that there’s a romantic spark between them.

8. Has Rowan won?

Rowan is holding a meeting at the Bistro (Credit: ITV)

With Nick and Toyah avoiding each other following their illicit time together, they are disgusted to see Rowan hold an Institute gathering at the bistro. Leanne, meanwhile, laps up the attention.

Toyah stands up to Rowan (Credit: ITV)

Rowan sidles up to Toyah, heavily suggesting that bad things will happen if she doesn’t sign his NDA. Toyah tells him that she’ll tell Leanne about her and Nick’s hook-up herself.

Smug Rowan replies that she’ll be devastated – but will be happy to pick up the pieces himself.

9. Chesney is gutted

Chesney is dismayed to realise that Joseph is ashamed of him (Credit: ITV)

Gemma tells Bernie that the boiler is beyond repair and they’re waiting for the landlord to fit a new one. The landlord, however, insists that he wants a second opinion before he orders a replacement.

Chesney tells Gemma that he’ll look into installing an electric shower as they’re far cheaper than a boiler. Later, he is dismayed to realise that Joseph has made out he runs a successful catering empire to all of his friends at school.

10. Joel chooses a new victim

Joel targets Sabrina (Credit: ITV)

Next week, Joel spots Sabrina outside the police station, looking distressed. She tells him that the police have just arrested her brother.

He hands her a business card and tells her to give him a call. As Sabrina’s friend joins her, Joel heads inside, pleased to have found a new target.

