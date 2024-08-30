10 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Carla exposes Joel, Dee-Dee digs for dirt, and an encounter for Abi

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Carla sees Joel at the Chariot Square Hotel and isn’t shy about exposing him and his evil, woman-beating ways.

Elsewhere, Dee-Dee tries to get evidence against Joel by visiting his old workplace. Will she find anything interesting?

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Carla and Swain bond over Betsy

Betsy confides in Carla about how her mum doesn’t have time for her. Carla then tells her to go easy on her mum as it’s clear she loves her and she’s doing her best.

After this, Lisa also confides in Carla about her frustrations over Betsy. Betsy then sees the pair in deep conversation outside of the police station, but how will she react to their new friendship?

2. Swain questions Kit

Lisa starts to ask Kit about the planted evidence in Nathan’s van whilst at work at the station. But, will she rumble Kit’s involvement?

3. Carla exposes Joel’s true colours

During a meeting with a potential supplier at Chariot Square Hotel, Carla spots Joel and soon gives him a piece of her mind in front of everyone.

She exposes him as the woman-beater who hurt Lauren, but how will Joel react?

4. Dee-Dee tries to find evidence

With Joel visiting Lauren at the hospital, he soon starts threatening her. Dee-Dee then reports Joel’s horrible threats to Lisa.

Desperate to get solid evidence against Joel, Dee-Dee then finds out that he used to work at a firm called Walcotts. The firm specialises in helping vulnerable, young people. But, as she pays the office a visit, what will she discover?

5. Abi faces Stefan’s wife

At court during Jack’s plea hearing, Abi spots Stefan Brent having an argument with a woman in the corridor.

The woman later introduces herself to Abi as Coral – Stefan’s wife…

6. Jack is sentenced

Jack receives a hug from Abi and Kev as he heads off to learn his fate at his sentencing. Will it be bad news?

7. Summer tries to help Paul

Billy enjoys taking a photo of Paul and the quads ahead of their first day at school.

Paul later puts together a message for Billy, with a list of things he wants him to do when he inevitably dies.

However, the synthesiser stops working just as he’s playing the message back. Summer then sets out to save the situation. Will her plan work?

8. Kit and Paul spend quality time together

Kit tries to put a smile on Paul’s face by getting David to give him a haircut.

David then invites Billy out for a drink as Paul urges him to go and have fun.

Left alone with Kit, Paul enjoys bonding with his long-lost brother as they both try to make up for the lost years.

9. Amy gets a concerning message

Amy is offered a job back at the Bistro by Leanne – but there’s a catch. Leanne wants her to stop with her aim of suing the Institute.

Later on, Amy is startled by a concerning message from a number she isn’t familiar with. Is Rowan behind this scare?

10. Leanne makes a discovery

Snooping through Rowan’s laptop, Leanne is stunned to find a file with her name on it alongside one titled “Nick and Toyah.”

After this discovery, she summons Nick to meet her at the Bistro. But, what has she found out?

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street next week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!