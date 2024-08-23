10 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Nick and Toyah at risk of being exposed, and Joel is released from custody

Coronation Street spoilers for next week see Nick and Toyah agreeing to make the most of their last day together before being interrupted by the early return of Sam and Leanne.

Elsewhere on the Street, Amy is left horrified after a group activity at the Institute, leading Tracy and Nick to confront Rowan at the Chariot Square Hotel.

Nick and Toyah decide to spent their last day together (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: 1. Nick and Toyah interrupted

Nick and Toyah decide to spend their last day together after increased tension.

Sam and Leanne return home early, but what will they find when they get there?

Lauren’s startled by Joel (Credit: ITV)

2. Joel gets released

DI Costello tells Lisa that they haven’t got enough evidence to keep Joel in custody despite their suspicions.

Through gritted teeth, she tells Joel that he is free to go and he returns to the Street free of any charges.

Daniel does not see this as sufficient and decides to quiz Lisa on the rumour that Joel tried to feed Lauren drugs to abort her baby. Betsy also listens in from nearby, with more people piecing the clues together.

Meanwhile, Lauren heads back to the hospital to see Frankie but is met with a huge shock as she runs into a now-released Joel.

Will he continue his threats?

Amy makes the decision to invest her inheritance into the Institute (Credit: ITV)

3. Amy wants to invest

After a discussion with Leanne, Amy decides she wants to invest money into the resource centre. However, when she speaks to Ken about using her inheritance, he is not sure on her decision.

Leanne feeds back Amy’s decision to Rowan, who encourages her to lean into Nick to do the same thing.

Amy decides to take on Leanne’s advice and talk through her trauma to relieve herself. As she does so, Leanne is shocked to see that Rowan is recording Amy’s words.

Amy faces humiliation at the Institute (Credit: ITV)

4. Amy faces humiliation

Leanne convinces Amy that she is ready for her Malware session at the Institute, and she agrees.

Amy stands in the middle of a circle and puts on a blindfold before the members hurl insults at her.

While Leanne reassures Amy that it’ll be worth it in the end, she becomes far too distressed and flees the room while crying.

When Tracy later finds out what happened, she grows furious.

Betsy tells Mason she wants to get back together (Credit ITV)

5. Betsy dumps Mason

Tensions continue to rise as Dylan looks uncomfortable when Mason enters Roy’s.

Mason walks over to Betsy and Dylan hears that he’s been saving up to rent somewhere near by. Betsy then convinces him to miss his shift at Speed Daal and go to hers as her mum is out.

However things take a sour turn after Mason appears uninterested in making further plans with Betsy the next day.

Later he spots Betsy and Dylan talking and grows angry and tells them they deserve each other.

Kit turns up while Sid sells knock-off T-shirts (Credit ITV)

6. Beth claps back

Beth is left furious after she realises Sid is selling their knock-off shirts at the precinct and keeping the profits to himself.

However, she holds back when she sees Kit arriving at the scene…

Beth gets money from Kit to leave the Street (Credit: ITV

6. Kit bribes Beth

Kit tracks down Beth on the Street and bribes her to leave Weatherfield by handing her some money to help her move along.

However Kit doesn’t stop there, and instead threatens to ruin Craig’s career if she doesn’t leave as soon as she can.

When back in the Rovers, Beth and Kirk enjoy a drink before he makes a huge announcement.

Kirk makes a romantic proposal to Beth (Credit: ITV)

7. Kirk’s proposal

He says he could not live without her and brings out Peanut wearing a neckerchief saying ‘Marry me?’

Will Beth listen to Kit’s warning? Or, will she say ‘yes’ to Kirk’s romantic second proposal.?

Betsy decides to plant a stolen purse on Mason (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: 8. Betsy sets up Mason

Still-stung from Mason’s nonchalance, Betsy decides to head to Speed Daal and reassure Mason that she only spoke to Dylan to make him jealous and angry.

Mason still claims he does not care and has no desire to get back in a relationship with Betsy.

Feeling humiliated, Betsy decides to take her revenge on her ex and steals a customer’s purse and slips it into Mason’s jacket.

The customer realises her purse is missing and shouts at Yasmeen and Stu, who remain completely apologetic.

At the end of his shift, Mason puts on his jacket and discovers the purse planted by Betsy.

Does he stay quiet? Or does he prove to Stu he’s grown as a person and own up?

Tracy warns Leanne that she’s taking Amy’s story to the Gazette (Credit: ITV)

9. Tracy and Nick plot against Rowan

After hearing of what happened to her daughter, Tracy decides to team up with Nick in an attempt to get revenge on Rowan.

The pair go to the Chariot Square Hotel to confront Rowan in an attempt to bring him and his Institute down.

Tracy explains to Leanne that they’re taking the story of what happened to Amy to the Gazette.

Leanne feels torn as Rowan urges her to talk to Amy and tone down her attack.

Rowan reminds Leanne that she is now senior management at the Institute, which takes priority over her relationship with Amy and her family.

What will Leanne do? Will she follow Rowan’s persuasion or listen to her family and friends?

Ryan suspects Daisy has feelings for Daniel (Credit: ITV)

10. Daisy misses Daniel

At the Rovers, Jenny mulls over Kit’s decision to move to Redbank and theorises that he must be in the flat Daisy and Daniel were planning to buy.

Daisy appears physically uncomfortable at the mention of her ex, which Ryan noticeably clocks.

Ryan wonders whether the two ex-lovers could rekindle their relationship despite their messy history…

