10 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Tracy returns, Dee-Dee affair concerns, and Toyah surgery complications

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Tracy returns back to Weatherfield after time in Spain as suspicions are raised by Ken as to why she’s really back.

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Dee-Dee starts to fear that Joel is having an affair.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Cassie and Steve have a misunderstanding

Steve invites Cassie out to a classical music night but is surprised to see Cassie all glammed up.

He then admits that Cassie is actually going with Ken as he’s got a date with Demi.

After some bickering with Steve, Cassie then decides to quit her job as Ken’s carer. However, she thinks things over after hearing a conversation Ken has on the phone…

2. Tracy returns

Tracy then returns home to see Amy, but Ken thinks that there’s another reason behind her return.

When she finds out that Cassie is Ken’s carer, she shares her disgust. But, can Cassie prove herself to Tracy?

3. Aadi shares his concerns

Amy tells Leanne that she’s ready to invest in the new Institute resource centre but just needs Ken’s approval.

Aadi then warns Amy to be careful with Deirdre’s money… But, will Amy still invest?

4. Dee-Dee confronts Joel

Dee-Dee sees a notification pop up on Joel’s laptop, asking him to rate his experience at Belfast Airport.

Joel then lies to her that he was going for work but the trip got cancelled.

Dee-Dee later gifts Emily a fairy charm for Maeve’s bracelet and asks her if she’d like to be a flower girl at the wedding.

Concerns are sparked though when Emily tells her that Maeve doesn’t have a bracelet. She also informs her that Joel is still playing the rent on his old flat.

5. Dee-Dee sneaks into Joel’s flat

Dee-Dee later spots Joel’s briefcase on the side and fears that he’s having an affair.

Grabbing his set of keys, she lets herself into his old flat and goes through the cupboards. What will she find?

6. Complications for Toyah

Nick accompanies Toyah to the hospital ahead of her operation as Rowan convinces Leanne to stay away.

However, Toyah soon suffers complications after the surgery as Nick urges Leanne to be with her sick sister.

Leanne then leaves Rowan to head to the hospital, hugging her sister.

7. Nick’s ready to fess up

Nick realises that he’s in love with Toyah and tells her that he’s ready to tell Leanne the truth about their affair.

He then listens to a message from Rowan, demanding £20k or he’ll tell Leanne about the affair. Will Nick pay up?

8. Leanne considers leaving Weatherfield

Simon contacts Leanne and asks her to visit him in Rotterdam.

Rowan worries that Leanne is pulling away from the Institute and tries to get her to stay by revealing that they’re looking to fast-track her to Level Eight.

Nick tries to convince Leanne to go to Rotterdam. But, what will she decide to do?

9. Kit panics as Paul struggles for breath

Kit moves into Glenda’s old room at the pub but upsets Paul by failing to show up to the family meal.

Paul later plays him a message, asking him to forgive Bernie. Kit doesn’t want to, soon being thrown into panic when Paul starts struggling for breath. Will this make him reconsider things?

10. Kit flirts with Daisy

Kit starts flirting with Daisy at the pub before bonding with Ryan over his record collection. Ryan then invites him out for a drink. Has Kit found a friend?

