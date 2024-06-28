10 EastEnders spoilers for next week including Nugget hospital dash, a familial bond, and a confrontation

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Nugget collapses from steroid use and is rushed to hospital, while Billy and Will bond after some advice from Teddy.

Elsewhere, Priya tries to strike up a deal with Nish and Jean grows suspicious of Maya.

Here’s 10 EastEnders spoilers for next week.

Nugget’s steroid abuse leads to his collapse (Credit: BBC)

1. EastEnders spoilers: Rage for Nugget

As the teens get ready for their boxing tournament, Tommy starts teasing Nugget. He flies off the handle, and Zack and Ravi are forced to pull them apart. Denzel tells Nugget to calm down before people start to suspect they’ve been using steroids.

Zack puts up a drugs sign in the Boxing Den (Credit: BBC)

2. Zack tries to catch Nugget and Denzel out

Convinced that the teenagers are using, Zack puts up a ‘drugs test.’ Denzel freaks out, unaware that the sign is just a deterrent.

Priya tries to get into Nish’s good books (Credit: BBC)

3. Priya tries to strike a deal with Nish

After Priya uses Suki’s credit card to order things without permission, Avani warns her not to be foolish. Priya decides to make Nish an offer in order to secure a future for her family.

Nugget collapses and is taken to hospital (Credit: BBC)

4. EastEnders spoilers: Nugget collapses

When Denzel is a no-show at the gym, Nugget goes looking for him. However, he falls ill so heads home to find help.

But before he can get inside, he collapses on the pavement.

Priya and Ravi find out what their son has been up to (Credit: BBC)

5. Ravi and Priya find out about Nugget’s steroid use

At the hospital, the doctor tells Nugget’s family that his kidneys aren’t working properly. He asks if he’s been taking drugs – which they deny.

But Ravi takes Dr. Miller aside to share his suspicions about steroids. As Ravi and Priya start arguing about their parenting failures, they soon find themselves taking comfort in each other’s company.

Later, Priya is left shocked when Dr Miller tells them that Nugget has been taking steroids.

Nugget’s hospitalisation causes Denzel to fear he’s been caught out (Credit: ITV)

6. Denzel fears he’s been caught

Back in Albert Square, Denzel is horrified to hear what’s happened to Nugget. When Howie goes looking for his son, Denzel hides at The Boxing Den.

Zack finds Denzel there, hiding – will Denzel come clean about his steroid abuse?

More EastEnders spoilers

Billy and Will have a heart-to-heart thanks to Teddy (Credit: BBC)

7. Teddy bonds with the Mitchells

At The Vic, Billy tells the Mitchells about the appointment he and Honey had at the school about Will. He explains that Kevin used his legal skills to put the blame on Will, not Kyle.

When Phil offers to help, Teddy suggests a more diplomatic approach. Stevie begs Teddy to stop threatening Phil’s position at the head of the family – prompting Teddy to invites Phil to a darts match.

Meanwhile, Billy takes Teddy’s advice on how to handle Will. Back at The Vic, Billy thanks Teddy, who makes a big show of deferring to Phil as the head of the family.

Later, Phil suggests a lock-in for the Mitchells at The Boxing Den. As Phil and Teddy warm to each other, Billy is left perturbed by their growing friendship.

Teddy gets to know Sharon (Credit: BBC)

8. Teddy makes a play for Sharon

The next day, Phil and Teddy get on Sharon’s wrong side, leaving the gym in a state after their drinking session.

Later, Teddy lays on the charm as he invites Sharon out for a drink.

Jean thinks Harvey’s having an affair (Credit: BBC)

9. Jean fears Harvey’s cheating

Harvey and Jean are set for a romantic evening when he gets a message from Maya. Making an excuse, he meets Maya.

She tells him that she’s selling her home to pay her debts. Unfortunately, Freddie sees them together – and tells Jean, who fears he’s cheating.

Harvey wonders what Maya is up to (Credit: BBC)

10. What is Maya up to?

As they go their separate ways, Harvey notices that Maya has dropped a letter. Looking at the address, he realises that it isn’t in the area of London where she told him she lived.

Harvey knocks on the door – but when he hears a crash, he rushes in and comes face-to-face with a distressed man.

Back at home, Jean thinks Harvey is about to confess that he’s cheated on her with Maya. But then he drops a shocking bombshell. What has Maya been hiding?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!