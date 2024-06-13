10 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Lola’s fundraising money goes missing as Stevie tries to help Will

Our EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal that, as Stevie tries to help grandson Will out of a bind, Lola’s fundraising money mysteriously goes missing. But who stole the cash?

Elsewhere, Phil tries to get to know Albie as Sharon panics about Callum’s suspicions over Keanu’s murder. Also, Yolande struggles in the run-up to the Christening, and Maya learns about Harvey’s family history.

Read all of these EastEnders spoilers for next week and more below!

Billy is worried about Stevie (Credit: BBC)

1. EastEnders spoilers: The Walford men go fishing

It’s Father’s Day in Albert Square. Stevie, Jack, Billy and Howie head out on a fishing trip with their sons. Wanting the boys to enjoy the great outdoors, Stevie confiscates the youths’ phones. Meanwhile, Billy worries about his dad when Stevie calls him by the wrong name.

Stevie learns Will’s secret (Credit: BBC)

2. Stevie tries to help out Will

Back in Walford, Stevie is shocked to see his grandson about to steal money from Honey’s purse. Although Will claims innocence, Stevie spots a text on Will’s phone.

Will soon reveals all – telling Stevie how he is being blackmailed. After deciding not to tell Billy, Stevie enlists the help of Big Mo.

Stevie and Big Mo take to the markets (Credit: BBC)

3. Mo and Stevie make a dream team

Hoping to raise money for Will, Mo and Stevie sell stolen goods on the market. The pair quickly get off to a flying start, but Phil’s meddling leads Honey and Billy to put a stop to their unlicensed stall.

Lola’s talent show gets underway (Credit: BBC)

4. Lola’s money’s missing

Lola’s fundraiser talent show is in full swing at The Vic, but Stevie feels guilty for letting Will down. However, Mo manages to cheer Stevie up, and the pair put on a magic act. The mood is ruined when the residents discover that the fundraiser money has been stolen.

But who took the cash?

Phil wants to get to know Albie (Credit: BBC)

5. Phil reaches out to Sharon and Albie

Already feeling lonely without Ben and Louise, Phil feels hurt when Denise takes Raymond over to No.20 for Christening prep. His mood worsens when Callum doesn’t invite him to a video call with Ben.

He heads out and asks Sharon for time with Albie. Sharon is initially reluctant, but her mood softens when she sees Phil and Albie bond over a game of football.

Phil enjoys getting to know Albie (Credit: BBC)

6. Phil’s suspicions are roused

Things are looking up for Phil when Sharon convinces Callum to ask Phil to join Ben’s prison call. However, the moment is short-lived, with Sharon abruptly leaving after Callum starts asking questions about Dean and Keanu. After intercepting a suspicious text from Linda on Sharon’s phone, he demands to know the truth.

Realising he must try a different tact with unrelenting Sharon, Phil goes to ask Linda himself, but Sharon stops him in his tracks. After letting him spend time with alone, Phil tells Albie that he’s his dad.

Callum is onto something (Credit: BBC)

7. Callum gives Sharon a scare

Suspicious about a comment from Linda, Callum joins Ben’s prison call. However, Phil soon leaves after Callum shares details regarding an earlier conversation with Sharon.

Sharon is spooked when she sees Callum in the café and he mentions that he’s speaking to the detectives who investigated Keanu’s murder. Sharon speaks to Johnny, Linda and Jack to see how they can keep Callum off the scent. Jack tries to warn Callum off, but Johnny isn’t convinced it’s enough – and uses Ben’s absence to try and convince him otherwise.

Yolande comes face-to-face with Pastor Clayton again (Credit: BBC)

8. Patrick and Yolande are back

Patrick tries to convince Yolande to skip the baptism, but she’s determined to go. Later, she is annoyed when she learns that Patrick tried to meddle with Chelsea’s plans and the pair exchange stern words.

Elaine gives Yolande a much-needed pep talk, but her good mood doesn’t last. After an uncomfortable encounter with Pastor Clayton and his wife outside the community centre, she feels more anxious for the ceremony than ever.

Denise worries about Yolande (Credit: BBC)

9. Yolande makes a scene

At the church, Denise senses something is up with Yolande and tries to get her to open up. Later, Bernie arrives at the church and bumps into Yolande praying. After sharing a heart-to-heart, Yolande decides to go ahead with the baptism as planned.

However, it all gets too much and she shouts at him before rushing out.

Harvey tells Maya about his son (Credit: BBC)

10. Maya learns Harvey’s secret

When Maya is stood up by a friend, she and Harvey go to lunch. However, the mood is soured when Harvey reveals the truth about his son Aaron’s criminal past.

Harvey worries that she wants nothing more to do with him when she doesn’t respond to his text. Meanwhile, Maya researches Aaron’s criminal past…

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!