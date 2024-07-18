In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Reiss continues to have money troubles. He notices Sharon has taken her eye off the ball so decides to scam her.

Elsewhere, Penny takes Chelsea’s job and Tommy’s behaviour continues to worry Kat and Alfie.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

Does Sonia have any idea what Reiss is up to? (Credit: BBC)

1. Sonia shares some news

The care home call and tell Reiss he still owes money and if he doesn’t pay then Debbie will be moved.

He decides to be honest with Sonia about his money troubles, but before he can get his words out, Sonia shares some news of her own.

Will Reiss come clean? (Credit: BBC)

2. Reiss tries to scam Sharon

Reiss lies to Sharon about an outstanding VAT bill and tells her it needs to be paid immediately.

Sharon agrees to pay the bill, which delights Reiss. However, Phil overhears and is bemused about the situation.

Linda and Bernie are both upset about Dean’s plea hearing (Credit: BBC)

3. Dean has his plea hearing

Linda struggles to cope when the day of Dean’s plea hearing arrives.

Bernie also feels deflated about the day, especially when Jack reveals he can’t attend. Her attention is soon diverted to Linda, who tries to evade her questioning.

Linda’s not coping (Credit: BBC)

4. Linda and Sharon have a heart to heart

Sharon and Linda have a heart to heart and discuss Dean’s impending trial.

Later, Elaine gives Linda a pep talk while she wraps a present for Lexi. However, she’s concerned when she spies an empty vodka miniature. Is Linda drinking again?

Phil is a father figure to Tommy (Credit: BBC)

5. Tommy’s behaviour continues to spiral in EastEnders spoilers

Kat and Alfie try to discipline Tommy, but they’re furious when the school inform them Tommy’s been skipping school again.

Alfie finds Tommy in the Boxing Den with Phil and orders him back to the launderette to start his summer job.

Can Kat bring Tommy in line? (Credit: BBC)

6. Tommy tries to reunite Kat and Phil

Tommy skips his job and heads to Phil’s instead, where he pleads with him to get back with him mum.

When Kat arrives, she is angry and a row breaks out. Kat reveals that she and Phil are ancient history and orders Tommy home.

Has Harvey gone too far? (Credit: BBC)

7. Maya is back

Tommy spies Harvey secretly giving Maya money and wrongly assumes he is cheating on Jean. Will Tommy tell Jean, or can Harvey explain in time?

Penny plays dirty (Credit: BBC)

8. Penny takes Chelsea’s job

Penny vents to Chelsea about her job prospects. After finding out about her previous promotional work, Chelsea suggests Penny run a night at Peggy’s.

However, when Phil demotes Chelsea for drinking on the job, Penny seizes the opportunity to steal her bar manager role… How will Chelsea react?

Foxy! (Credit: BBC)

9. Sonia makes a big decision

Sonia and Reiss look for extra work, but Reiss gets more than he bargained for when he bags a temp job with Kim at Fox & Hair.

Later, after spending time with Debbie at the care home, Sonia makes a big decision – she is going to sell the house and use the money to invest in her and Reiss’s future.

Lauren and Martin don’t hold back (Credit: BBC)

10. Lauren and Martin share their thoughts on Reiss

Sonia is busy cooking a meal for Reiss when Lauren and Martin arrive to reveal their true feelings about Reiss. Sonia is annoyed at the pair of them and kicks them out. But will she start to see they’re talking sense?

