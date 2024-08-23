10 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Mack’s in a bull chase, the truth about Rose’s disappearance revealed, and Caleb meddles with the Haulage

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Mack is chased by a bull and is then injured in the barn, believing John Sugden to be behind the incident…

Elsewhere, flashback scenes reveal the truth about what happened to Rose.

Here are 10 exciting Emmerdale spoilers for next week!

1. Mack’s chased by a bull

In the barn, Mack is blocked and the chased by a bull.

He tries to reach the gate to escape the animal but is soon found injured by Nate.

As Mack groans, he suggests that John was responsible for the bull attack. Is he right?

2. Mack collapses

Charity plots with Mack to get revenge on John.

However, Charity soon panics when Mack collapses on the sofa. Are his injuries more serious than first thought?

3. Aaron can’t resist John’s charms

Aaron heads off to confront John over Mack’s bull incident but soon finds himself in a passionate moment with him instead.

4. Caleb plots with Jai

Caleb and Jai meet in the pub to celebrate their new deal.

Jai’s not happy though when Caleb asks for more money to bribe their council contact. Chas watches on with suspicion…

5. The Haulage is under investigation

As Caleb tampers with the Haulage, Jimmy and Will are taken aback to realise that the business is being investigated. HMRC are checking their vans for red diesel. What will they find?

6. Will accuses Billy

Will believes that the business has been sabotaged and is quick to accuse Billy of being responsible for the mess!

7. Flashbacks reveal the truth

Will realises that the game is up as flashbacks reveal the truth behind Rose’s disappearance. What really happened to her?

8. Cain’s concerned for Moira

Cain spots a bottle of whisky in Moira’s bag and watches her take some painkillers, soon confronting her. Moira dismisses Cain’s concerns though…

9. Cain confronts Nate

Unable to simply brush away his concerns, Cain sees Nate having a drink with Moira and confronts him over their relationship.

Nate is horrified by Cain’s accusations… But, what exactly is going on with Moira? Can Cain get to the bottom of it?

10. Tracy’s jealous

Nate answers a mystery phone call which makes Tracy jealous as she reckons he’s moving on.

Vanessa realises that Tracy’s not over Nate… But, will she act on her feelings?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

