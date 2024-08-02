10 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: A new Sugden arrives, fears for Rose continue, and Victoria discovers Pollard’s betrayal

Our Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that a new Sugden turns up, going by the name of John – and he might just be Victoria’s half-brother.

Elsewhere, Dawn plans to hire a private investigator to find Rose. And, Vic discovers who was really behind her firing at The Hide.

All this and more in our Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Victoria offers to help Pollard out

As Pollard’s car breaks down, Vic offers to drive him to the funeral of an old friend.

However, when she arrives, she soon ends up making things awkward with the son of the bereaved.

When talking to him, she’s intrigued as she finds out his name is John Sugden…

2. Pollard drops a bombshell on Vic

Pollard tells Vic that John could actually be her half brother.

After the funeral, Vic is pleased to see John again after finding him at the garage. His car has broken down.

John then starts to turn some heads in the village with his appearance. But, will he stick around?

Emmerdale spoilers: 3. Pollard fesses up

With Brenda finding out about Pollard’s involvement in Vic’s firing from The Hide, she demands that he tells Vic the truth.

However, he initially backs out, offering Vic a job at the shop instead.

When Pollard eventually tells Vic the truth, she’s furious. Aaron then gives her food for thought when he suggests using the whole situation to her advantage.

4. Caleb learns the truth

Ruby frets about Caleb finding out the truth about her and Rose’s scheming. She has no idea that Kim’s already filled him in.

Caleb later drives Ruby to a mysterious depot and tells her to get out of the car. What does he have planned for his wife?

5. Kim and Will try to keep their cool

Dawn shares her plans to hire a private investigator to track down Rose, as Will struggles to reply.

The guilty duo – Kim and Will – then plan to send Dawn a message from Rose’s phone so that she will lay the issue to rest.

Dawn’s heartbroken when she receives a text from “Rose” that reveals her plans to never return.

Sometime later, Kim opens up to Lydia as she admits that her marriage is hanging on by a thread. Meanwhile, Will considers telling Kim about his cheating…

Emmerdale spoilers: 6. Samson’s arrested

Samson fights back against Josh but ends up getting arrested for assault.

Cain spots Moira’s smirk and thinks that she was responsible for Samson’s arrest. Was she?

7. Lydia has news

In the Woolpack, Amelia worries about Samson’s future and what this would mean for Esther growing up.

Soon enough, Lydia enters a silent Woolpack as she delivers some news from court…

Emmerdale spoilers: 8. Jimmy blames Rodney

Jimmy hires Rodney as a driver for the haulage.

However, he soon starts to regret hiring him when he learns that his delivery was partly missing.

Jimmy blames Rodney for the huge mistake. But, was he really responsible?

9. Mandy tries to con Tracy

At the salon, Mandy adds a £20 surcharge onto Tracy’s nail appointment, but this soon gets noticed by her client.

Mandy then admits to Tracy that she’s having money troubles but is keeping it from Paddy.

10. Mandy’s bright idea

Thinking of a new way to get money, Mandy has a chat with Gail and is inspired. She then sets up an online profile as a financial dominatrix.

Calling herself Madame Diamante Dales, will this be the answer to all of Mandy’s financial problems?

