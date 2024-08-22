11 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Chelsea sabotages Penny, a horrifying crush leaves residents injured and George meets his brothers

EastEnders spoilers for next week are off with a bang as the Square enjoys carnival celebrations that end in devastation after a terrifying incident at Peggy’s.

Things are tense between Chelsea and Penny and with things turning sour between the two ex-friends, Chelsea decides to take revenge.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

1. Danger at Peggy’s

The Square enjoys a great day of carnival celebrations, but it’s clear Penny is ill-prepared as she attempts to flog last-minute tickets to Peggy’s after-party event.

She bumps into Chelsea outside The Vic before the pair share a frosty exchange. Still feeling hurt after being undermined, Chelsea meddles with the online booking system, which results in the venue over-selling their capacity.

Later on, Penny is met with a serious situation as the club overfills. Soon a dangerous situation unfolds and a huge crush leaves several injured.

Chelsea is set to meddle at Peggy’s (Credit: BBC)

2. Chelsea’s guilt

Guilty Chelsea can’t believe what happened at Peggy’s. She soon finds herself questioned on her role in events by the police. Will she own up?

George is set to clash with his brothers (Credit: BBC)

3. George ignores his family

Angela calls George and tells him his brothers, Kojo and Kobina, are visiting from Ghana and would like to see him.

He is worried about their reaction to finding out the truth about their father’s death and the imprisonment of Eddie, so decides to avoid meeting them.

However, Anna and Gina sit him down before persuading George to meet his brothers at The Vic. The meetings later turns sour as they react badly to the news.

Kim tells Jack Denise is finalising their divorce (Credit: BBC)

4. Jack’s final warning

Kim bumps into Jack at The Vic and tells him Denise is finalising divorce proceedings. Will he fight back?

Avani tries to convince Nugget to go to Peggy’s (Credit: BBC)

5. Nugget and Avani rebel

Avani and Nugget appear to grow restless following Ravi’s over protectiveness.

The young siblings want to take their carnival celebrations further and Avani suggests they should head to Peggy’s to sneak into the after-party.

Cindy and Junior give into their desires (Credit: BBC)

6. Ian gatecrashes Cindy’s party

At the carnival event, Junior and Cindy give into their desires, but are close to being rumbled when Ian turns up at Peggy’s.

The couple run and lock themselves in the office to try and hide. But as they get passionate, they have no idea the horror unfolding outside…

Bernie is set to make a huge slip up (Credit: BBC)

7. Bernie’s butter-fingers

It appears Dean’s meddling from prison has not stopped after Sharon receives an ominous message to her phone.

But things then take a turn for Bernie after she unknowingly drops her burner phone in the café. Who will find it? And will Bernie be caught out?

Kobina and George go head-to-head (Credit: BBC)

8. Kojo and Kobina react badly

Upon arrival, Kobina tells George that Kojo is autistic. After an emotional reunion, George unknowingly reveals that he witnessed their father’s murder after assuming Angela had already told the two brothers.

After an outburst, Kojo wanders the square in frustration while Kobina storms off.

Junior tries to convince George to call Kobina in an attempt to repair their fractured relationship.

Later, Martin finds a frustrated Kojo in the cafe and calls George to help calm him down. The pair share a heartfelt conversation and George tries to repair their relationship.

Elaine expresses her concern over George’s brother (Credit: BBC)

9. Elaine’s worries

Elaine tells George she’s worried about Kojo staying at The Vic following his outburst.

As the day moves on, he continues to react to George’s shock news, but Kobina arrives to diffuse the situation.

Later Kobina takes on George in anger and decides he and his brother will return to Ghana. Will George try and stop them?

Nugget receives a suspended sentence (Credit: BBC)

10. Denzel’s verdict

After much anticipation, Denzel is given a suspended sentence for his steroid charges.

11. Priya makes a plan

In her attempt to try and keep herself busy, Priya manages to convince Zack to give her a trial shift at Walford East…

