11 EastEnders spoilers for next week including Zack’s betrayal exposed, Freddie’s return and a new romance

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Whitney finds out about Zack and Lauren while saying her vows. Will she forgive him?

Also Freddie is back and there’s a new Walford romance on the cards.

Can Zack keep his secret? (Credit: BBC)

1. Zack begs Britney to keep quiet

Whitney and Zack are content and happy after baby Dolly’s arrival. But then Bianca arrives home with Britney and Zack turns anxious.

He makes excuses to speak to Britney alone and pleads with her to keep quiet about him sleeping with Lauren. Will she agree?

2. The wedding is back on!

Zack suddenly realises he’s forgotten to tell people the wedding is cancelled. Meanwhile, Whitney is worried about Britney’s behaviour and thinks it must be down to Dolly’s arrival.

Zack plays it down and suggests it’s because of the wedding being called off. So Whit decides the nuptials are back on – for that day!

Marrying Whitney brings up all sorts of feelings for Zack (Credit: BBC)

3. Zack and Lauren’s guilt grows

Lauren soon arrives to help Whitney get ready. But seeing her friend so happy makes her guilt grow. And when they have a heart to heart, Lauren really struggles to contain herself.

Elsewhere, Zack is finding it tough too and has to cover in front of Martin and Sharon.

Meanwhile, when Lily fills Britney in on everything Whit has been through with men, Britney is in turmoil over whether to keep Zack’s secret.

Whitney finds out everything (Credit: BBC)

4. Britney blurts it out

Whitney walks down the aisle with baby Dolly. She is a picture of happiness as she meets Zack at the altar.

The pair say their vows, but Britney can’t keep it in any longer. She reveals Zack and Lauren slept together. As Whitney reels from the revelation, will she go ahead with the wedding?

5. Lauren cast out

After the events of the wedding, Lauren and Penny go for a drink in The Vic. But Elaine and other onlookers give them very dirty looks.

Bianca arrives to speak to Linda, but when she spots her cousins she has a showdown with them. Will they resolve their differences?

More EastEnders spoilers

What’s brought them back to the Square? (Credit: BBC)

6. Freddie and Mo are back!

Alfie thinks there is a potential burglary taking place and calls Kat. But when he confronts the robbers with a toy baseball bat he discovers it’s actually Big Mo and Freddie! Kat and Jean are delighted their family have returned.

What’s Freddie thinking? (Credit: BBC)

7. Freddie plots

With Anna and Bobby now together, Freddie feels sidelined when he realises there’s no room for him at Alfie’s any more. But after one too many comments from the family about a reunion for her and Alfie, Kat announces she’s moving out so Freddie can move back in.

Freddie however decides to get Kat and Alfie back together, so puts an end to her ideas of moving out. Will his plan work?

Stevie and Mo start a new romance (Credit: BBC)

8. Mo flirts up a storm

On her return Mo eyes up Stevie Mitchell. As they flirt in the pub, it’s not long before they head back to No.31 to continue their evening. Freddie, Anna and Bobby are amused, but is this Walford’s next big love story?

What else happens in EastEnders spoilers next week?

The Knights find out about Junior’s family (Credit: BBC)

9. Junior’s family revealed

George feels pushed out when he sees Junior bonding with Anna and Gina. However they’re soon interrupted by Monique and Xavier and they are shocked to find out Junior has a secret family!

Is leaving the right thing for Junior? (Credit: BBC)

10. Will Junior stay?

As the Knights bond with Junior’s family, he’s still feeling uncomfortable around George. He decides to leave, but then Elaine offers for them to move into The Vic.

After some persuasion from Gina, Junior agrees to stick around.

George is touched by Monique’s offer of support (Credit: BBC)

11. Monique offers George guidance

George ends up spending some quality time with Monique and his grandson Xavier. He’s touched when Monique reveals she has Ghanian heritage. She offers to help him connect to his culture and George is warmed by the gesture.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

