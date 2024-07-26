11 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Fresh Ella baby news, Will’s cheating on Kim, and a revenge plot

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Ella goes for a baby scan. When she is joined by Liam, he makes a discovery that leaves him accusing her of lying to him.

Elsewhere, Will cheats on Kim and Samson gets some life lessons from Cain.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Ella experiences cramps at work (Credit: ITV)

1. Ella gets checked over

Pregnant Ella invites Mandy to come with her to her scan. She also intends to have a paternity test for Liam.

Whilst at work, Ella starts experiencing stomach cramps. Vanessa takes it seriously and encourages her to get checked out. Doctor Liam is there to check her over.

Liam attends the scan with Ella (Credit: ITV)

2. Liam attends the scan

Liam is eager to join Ella at the scan, but she doesn’t want him there.

However, when there is a mix up with transport, Liam ends up at the scan and is there when the sonographer finds a problem.

3. Liam accuses Ella of making up the pregnancy

During the scan, Ella and Liam are told that no foetus can be found. Liam immediately accuses Ella of deceiving him.

Liam believes there was never a baby and that that is the real reason Ella didn’t want him at the scan.

Later, Paddy consoles Liam, who thinks Ella must be unhinged to stoop so low. But is there more to this than meets the eye?

Rose gets closer to Will (Credit: ITV)

4. Rose makes herself at home at Home Farm

Rose spoils the kids, telling them she’ll bring the fun to them seeing as they can’t go out. But Will warns her that she must not outshine Billy and Dawn’s efforts.

With Kim staying at the B&B, Rose senses an opportunity to try and get things to slide seamlessly back to old ways for her and Will.

She’s even more determined when she meets Ruby, who tells her that time is up and she needs to complete the mission.

Will gives in to Rose (Credit: ITV)

5. Will cheats on Kim

Will is annoyed after being ignored by Kim, who was busy talking to Caleb.

Rose moves in for the kill and Will reciprocates, kissing her back.

The next day, Will is full of regret, while Rose says she wants more. However, the smile is wiped from her face after a phone call from Ruby. What does Ruby say?

Will Kim get the answers she is looking for? (Credit: ITV)

6. Kim looks for answers

Meanwhile, Kim is busy looking for answers. She drives to the outskirts to meet the dealer from last week. She has questions – she wants to know who booked him and who is behind all the problems.

The dealer can’t be persuaded to tell all, but she’s convinced that Rose isn’t the mastermind.

Kim is determined to get to the truth (Credit: ITV)

7. Kim has revenge on her mind

Kim sets her sights on Caleb. In the café, Kim tells Lydia that she has exacted some revenge.

Later, Caleb is quizzed by the police about the fire at his work. They suspect arson.

However, after a casual chat with Caleb, Kim’s mind steers in another direction.

Kim confronts Ruby (Credit: ITV)

8. Ruby is found out

Kim spots some posh brandy in Ruby’s possession, that was clearly stolen from her. Kim tells Ruby they need to talk.

Realising that Kim knows everything, Ruby attempts to style it out.

Ruby tells Kim that her marriage to Will is over and she’s just waiting for the fireworks.

PC Swirling has questions for Will and Kim (Credit: ITV)

9. Police arrive at Home Farm

Kim arrives at Home Farm knowing everything…

The next morning, PC Swirling arrives at Home Farm asking questions about Rose because her handbag has been found.

Will and Kim try not to look guilty, but what has happened to Rose?

Cain gives Samson some prison training (Credit: ITV)

10. Samson gets some prison training

Samson’s plea hearing is approaching. He is pleading guilty and knows he is going to prison.

Sam asks Aaron to talk to Samson about the realities of prison. Cain overhears and decides to give Samson some training of his own.

Sam later comes across Cain beating and goading Samson. Cain thinks the other prisoners will make mincemeat of Samson.

Moira is angry to see Cain larking around with Samson – who to her is the thug that put Matty in prison. She grabs Samson’s face as the others realise she is going to go too far. What will she do to Samson?

Jai and Laurel row (Credit: ITV)

11. Jai makes things difficult for Laurel

Jai is angry when Laurel mentions solicitors on the anniversary of their wedding and his dad’s death.

At work, Jai belittles Laurel and makes things very awkward for her and the other employees.

Jai believes Laurel will take him for all he’s got.

