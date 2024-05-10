11 Emmerdale spoilers for next week including Tom turns violent, Charles betrays Ethan and new romance for Vinny

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Tom violently lashes out at wife Belle, Ethan confides in Charles only for his dad to betray him and Vinny tries his luck in love.

Here are 11 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Belle is terrified of her husband (Credit: ITV)

1. Tom isolates Belle

As his behaviour grows worse, Tom assumes control of Belle’s finances too when he opens a joint account for them. He isolates her further from her family and despite Belle towing the line, it’s clear he’s not done yet…

Belle is in agony as Tom looms over her (Credit: ITV)

2. Tom violently hurts Belle

Lydia and Mandy pop round to see Belle and Tom watches them on the puppy cam, furious she’s entertaining them. As they playfully tease Tom, they have no idea he is listening to every word. Angry Tom soon returns home unexpectedly.

Nervous Belle prays he’s in a good mood, and sure enough he’s pleasant to Mandy and Lydia. But she worries he’s not being genuine.

Of course he’s not! As soon as they’ve gone, he becomes threatening. And Belle finds herself in her most terrifying situation yet as he lashes out and turns on her once again.

Furious Ruby wants to know who’s to blame (Credit: ITV)

3. Ruby wants revenge in Emmerdale spoilers

As Nicky fights for his life in hospital, Caleb and Ruby keep a vigil by his bedside. Struggling Ruby finds herself turning to Moira for comfort over Nicky’s condition and they bond.

Ruby’s grief soon turns to anger as she swears revenge on whoever was driving. As Caleb and Cain make-up and also vow to find the driver, the net is closing in on Ethan.

Time is nearly up for Ethan (Credit: ITV)

4. Ethan confesses

Fighting his guilt as his family praise him over his new job, Ethan is obviously uncomfortable. Charles notices something isn’t right and later guides him into the church for a talk.

But Charles is not expecting Ethan to confess to driving when Nicky was hurt. Ethan then tells his dad he is going to lie to the police to save his skin. He also asks Charles for an alibi.

He did the right thing, but Charles feels guilty (Credit: ITV)

5. Emmerdale spoilers: Charles reports Ethan

The police soon come knocking and arrest Ethan for Nicky’s accident. Ethan is devastated as he realises his own dad reported him.

Raging Ruby watches the arrest and realises what’s going on. She shouts at the car window as Ethan is driven away.

Meanwhile, Charles starts to regret his decision when he sees the family so upset. But did he do the right thing?

Vinny is feeling lonely and Mandy wants to help (Credit: ITV)

6. Mandy and Paddy interfere

When Vinny opens up to Paddy that he feels lonely, he tells Mandy. She then determines to do something about it and asks Gabby to spend some time with Vinny to cheer him up.

Should Gabby give Vinny a chance? (Credit: ITV)

7. Vinny makes a mistake with Gabby

Gabby and Vinny head to The Hide and find themselves enjoying each other’s company. But as they make to leave, Vinny misreads things and leans in for a kiss.

Gabby immediately pulls back and Vinny is mortified at his mistake. He apologises to Gabby, who lets slip Mandy and Paddy were behind their get together. It makes Vinny feel even more humiliated and angry.

Later, however, Laurel talks to Gabby about her usual taste in men and how perhaps she should try something different. Will she give romance with Vinny a chance?

Will Ella confess what’s really going on? (Credit: ITV)

8. Ella overwhelmed in Emmerdale spoilers

Liam and Ella have a strange date at the scrapyard. They are clearly into each other as they settle down for wine and a picnic in the unusual setting.

But the next day it’s clear Ella is struggling. The relationship is progressing at quite some speed and she’s feeling overwhelmed. Will she tell Liam how she feels? And what’s really going on with her?

Has Kim lost Lydia (Credit: ITV)

9. Rose ‘steals’ Lydia

Kim continues to exclude Rose from the family. Rose then turns her attentions to Lydia, questioning her about her friendship with Kim.

Kim is jealous to find Rose and Lydia bonding, but will she do anything about it?

10. Emmerdale spoilers: Billy struggles

With Dawn spending most of her time at the hospital, Billy has been left in charge of childcare duties and everything else for their other kids. He struggles with the stress, but can he find a way to cope?

11. Nicola pushes ahead

Also stressed is Nicola who is frustrated at the lack of progress with organising the village fete. Will she get help from anywhere?

