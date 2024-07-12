11 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Killer Ella car accident, Rose drink spiking and a Dingle punch-up

In our Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Ella Forster returns to the Dales and gives Mandy quite the fright before getting involved in a car accident.

Elsewhere, scheming Rose conjures up a plan to spike Will’s drink…

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Mandy faces an intruder

Next week, Mandy confronts an intruder and soon realises that Ella has returned to collect her things. Mandy feels torn as she watches Ella leave. Will she give her another chance?

2. Ella’s car accident horror

With Liam vowing to remain single despite Manpreet’s attempts to matchmake him with Chas, Ella soon gets herself into some trouble.

Sam calls for an ambulance after realising that there’s been a crash on a country road… and Ella’s card is involved. Will she be okay?

Emmerdale spoilers: 3. Rhona’s tattoo causes a stir

Rhona shows off her new tattoo to Marlon and the rest of the Woolpack punters. What has she had inked on her? And, how will Marlon react?

4. Vanessa’s jealous of Mandy

Vanessa’s jealous of Mandy and Rhona’s newfound friendship. Will she speak to Rhona about her upset?

Emmerdale spoilers: 5. A Dingle punch-up

With Samson confessing the truth about the stabbing, Sam’s livid with the situation.

Sam soon has it out with Cain in the Woolpack and ends up punching him. Will Cain fight back?

6. Robbo corners Matty

With Matty’s time in prison continuing, Robbo waits for Matty in his cell and starts making violent threats towards him. Is Matty in danger?

7. Rose makes a move

With Rose continuing with her plan, Will almost sees her updating Ruby but she manages to cover.

Rose then tries to kiss Will but he pushes her away as Rose panics that he’ll report back to Kim.

She’s not impressed when Will suggests to Kim that she packs her bags and move out of Home Farm.

8. Rose tries to spike Will’s drink

After setting a horse loose, Rose then meets up with a dealer and is given some tranquiliser whilst awaiting further instructions.

She starts to feel slightly guilty about her plan though when Dawn calls her ‘mum’ for the first time.

Following through with her plan, Rose goes to spike Will’s drink. However, two more drinks are poured and she loses track of which glass has been spiked.

Will she fess up to her schemes before someone takes a sip of the drink that’s been tampered with?

Emmerdale spoilers: 9. Tom makes Belle feel guilty

Tom continues to manipulate Belle and makes her feel guilty about terminating their baby.

He secretly continues to plot their move to a remote part of Wales as she distances his wife further away from her family.

10. Laurel and Jai break divorce news to the kids

Jai reckons that he and Laurel can patch things up but he’s taken aback when she discusses telling the kids about their divorce.

Soon enough, the kids are informed about Laurel and Jai’s broken marriage.

11. Back to Holdgate!

Once the news has been broken, Laurel tells Jai to move back to Holdgate.

Jai wants to take Archie with him though, upsetting Jai. Despite Laurel’s sadness, Jai and Archie prepare to move out of her home.

