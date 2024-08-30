12 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Belle’s special episode, Moira headbutts Ruby, and Will is the victim of deepfakes

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, a special episode sees Belle imagine multiple versions of her future as a result of Tom’s abuse. But, will she come to any important realisations?

Elsewhere, Moira gives Ruby a Glasgow Kiss after seeing her get close to Cain.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Belle’s deflated by Claire’s Law news

Belle learns that there will be no disclosure following on from her Claire’s Law application. Tom watches Belle’s upset through the secret cameras and is delighted to see her so emotional.

2. Tom threatens to expose Belle

Later on, Belle’s horrified to know that Tom’s aware of the contents of her private email. He then threatens to expose some photos of her, with Belle soon realising that the password to access these photos has been changed.

3. Amelia and Tom are dating…

Belle then grabs the tablet with the photos on in a bid to play Tom at his own game. She then heads over the Woolpack to confront Tom but is horrified to learn that Tom has now moved on with Amelia.

Concerned for Amelia, Belle confronts her abusive husband. Tom later lets himself into Belle’s house with his own key though, giving her a fright as she continues to try to protect Amelia.

4. Belle’s special episode

Soon after this confrontation, Belle walks through the village in a trance-like state as a special episode of the soap airs.

This episode will see Belle imagine different versions of her future as a consequence of Tom’s abuse.

5. Will comes to a realisation

Will reckons that Rose is the person tormenting him and calls the mystery phone number. However, he then sees videos of Rose in Ibiza online and realises that the number he called doesn’t have an international dial tone… So, his tormentor can’t be Rose, can it?

6. Deepfake photos for Will

Getting a right shock, Jimmy opens up his work email to find some deepfake porn images with Will and Rose’s faces on. He then advises Will to get the police involved. But, as Will’s tormentor demands £10k from him, will he go to the police or hand over the cash?

7. Nate tells Tracy about his job offer

Nate tells Tracy that he’s received a job offer for a job in Scotland. He only has tomorrow to decide.

Neither Nate or Tracy want to admit their lingering feelings for each other, with Nate hurt that Tracy isn’t trying to stop him from leaving… Is this really what Tracy wants?

8. Frankie goes missing

After this conversation, Frankie goes missing which sends Nate and Tracy into a panicked frenzy.

Tracy then decides that it’s time to call the police about Frankie’s disappearance. But, will the missing child be found safely?

9. Moira accuses Ruby of taking her man

Moira gets ideas into her head when she sees Ruby have a little laugh with Cain and squeeze his arm.

She then accuses Ruby of trying to seduce her man…

10. A Glasgow Kiss for Ruby

This situation soon escalates further as Moira ends up headbutting Ruby just as Caleb and Cain walk in with a look of horror on their faces.

11. Cain’s not happy

After seeing everything play out, Cain’s even more livid to discover that Moira’s missed her blood test appointment.

Unable to get through to an angry Moira, Cain storms out of Mill Cottage. But, will Moira do anything to help herself?

12. John’s ready to leave

Aaron’s taken aback when he realises that it’s John’s last day at Butlers.

Will he simply allow John to go or will he intervene and tell him that he actually wants him to stay?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

