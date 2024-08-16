13 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Dee-Dee’s suspicious, Alina’s threatened, and Sarah’s questioned

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Dee-Dee becomes suspicious of Joel after having an eye-opening conversation with his ex-wife, Emily.

Elsewhere, Alina is threatened by someone she suspects is linked to the people traffickers trying to intimidate her.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Dee-Dee’s suspicious

Dee-Dee looks into the jewellers where Joel said he bought Maeve’s bracelet and makes a concerning discovery…

2. Dee-Dee visits Lauren

Dee-Dee then visits Lauren at the hospital but is stunned when she finds out that Lauren’s moving to Belfast.

3. Is Joel about to be caught?

Later on, Joel covers when Dee-Dee brings up the coincidence… Dee-Dee then secretly follows him and confronts him over his behaviour.

She then meets up with Emily at the solicitors and prepares herself for a tough conversation. Will she finally realise Joel’s true colours?

4. Hope isn’t happy

Alina allows the Dobbs’ to meet Dorin, as Ruby enjoys getting to know her brother. Hope makes it clear that she doesn’t want anything to do with him though.

5. Alina’s mystery phone calls

Alina later gets some threatening phone calls and worries that the people traffickers are trying to get to her.

Tyrone thinks that Hope may be behind the calls but Hope’s furious over Ty’s accusations. But, was she involved?

6. Tyrone’s lies

Fiz discovers that Tyrone lied about a large bill and actually paid Adam money for a consultation about Dorin!

7. Fiz is worried

Fiz is soon even more concerned when Ty admits that he wants Alina and Dorin to move to Weatherfield. Will Fiz allow this to happen?

8. Alina threatened

Alina gets ready to go to court but fears that she’s being watched.

A thug from the hotel bar then bursts into her room and tries to change her mind about giving evidence.

With Alina terrified, will she agree to the thug’s demands?

More Coronation Street spoilers

9. Nick apologies to Toyah

Toyah discovers that Nick told David about their fling. She isn’t impressed.

Nick then apologises to her and promises to keep his distance from her. This doesn’t last long though as she then attends Toyah’s hospital appointment with her.

10. Tracy clashes with Cassie

Tracy brags about her time in Spain, but Cassie mocks her. She suggests that it can’t have been that good or she’d still be there. Is a feud brewing?

11. Amy to be Rowan’s next recruit?

Amy’s fed up of working at the Bistro and thinks that she should’ve listened to Rowan’s advice about the investment.

Amy then quits her job and arranges to meet Rowan for an upload session.

12. Kirk is confused by Beth

Beth has a job interview but Kirk still doesn’t know the real reason for her lack of work.

Fiz and Kirk then asks questions about why Beth really left the factory. Will she admit the truth?

13. Ds Swain quizzes Sarah

DS Swain brings Sarah back in for questioning as Sarah continues to deny planting evidence.

Sarah then goes off to convince Bethany to end her vendetta against Nathan. Will Bethany agree to let this one go?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

