13 Coronation Street spoilers for next week including Bernie’s secret son, Nathan’s attacker exposed and Leanne’s exit causes chaos

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Bernie confesses she has another child and wants to find him. Meanwhile, Nathan is attacked and his attacker confronted, but is it the right person? And Leanne leaves town for a while, sparking chaos.

Here are 13 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

The truth is out for Bernie (Credit: ITV)

1. Bernie confesses her secret

When Gemma realises Bernie has been lying about her whereabouts, she asks Dev to find out what’s really going on with her mum. Dev confronts Bernie and it’s not long before she admits her big secret.

She confesses she had another child, a son named Zodiac. He was known as Zac for short and was taken into care. Then he was adopted and changed his name to Christopher Green. Bernie is determined to find him.

Has Bernie missed her chance? (Credit: ITV)

2. Bernie gets bad news about her son

After going through her whole list of Christopher Greens, Bernie has only one left to visit. She tells Dev she’s off to find out if he’s the one.

But when she gets there, she finds out that Christopher has died of cancer. Devastated Bernie drinks herself into oblivion, sure she’s missed her last chance to find her son.

Will Bethany discover the truth? (Credit: ITV)

3. Bethany obsesses over Nathan in Coronation Street spoilers

Bethany overhears Dee-Dee telling Carla and Nina some news about Lauren’s phone messages and her ears prick up. She soon finds a way to get into the solicitors’ office to find out more info.

When Bethany locates Lauren’s file on Dee-Dee’s desk, what will she discover?

Daniel isn’t happy Nathan has dared show his face (Credit: ITV)

4. Nathan confronts Bethany

Bethany asks Craig about Nathan’s alibi. He lets slip Nathan was with his girlfriend who works in a nail bar. Given he was running a tanning salon when he groomed Bethany, she becomes more convinced than ever this is his new cover and he’s to blame for missing Lauren.

As Sarah worries to Gary that Bethany is fixated on pinning it all on Nathan, Bethany is being confronted by the man himself. She and Daniel walk on to the cobbles to find Nathan shouting at Bethany for harassing his girlfriend.

Who hits Nathan? (Credit: ITV)

5. Nathan attacked

In the Rovers, Sarah, Gary and David discuss the need to do something about Nathan before he ruins Bethany’s life all over again.

Meanwhile, at the building site where he’s working, Nathan is packing up when a hooded figure approaches. He is struck over the head and falls to the ground unconscious.

Did David really do it though? (Credit: ITV)

6. Coronation Street spoilers: David accused

As Bethany wonders who Nathan’s attacker is, Shona is worried it was David. He has a stain on his jeans and she’s not convinced by his cover story.

As he insists to Bethany and Sarah he is innocent, Shona arrives with a tracking app on his phone. It proves he was at the building site when Nathan was attacked. David confesses he was there and saw the attack, but didn’t do it himself. So who was responsible?

Rowan manages to convince Leanne it’s all a mistake (Credit: ITV)

7. Toyah warns Leanne

Still mistrustful of the Institute, Toyah finds a forum for ex-members. She tries to show Leanne a post she’s seen, but it’s been deleted.

Leanne’s dismissive, but talks to Rowan to find out what’s happened. He tells her it was written by a bitter ex and there’s no truth in her words.

8. Leanne sucked further in

Rowan tells Leanne he’s been promoted to head of the North-West division. He then offers her a tour of the Institute and Leanne is flattered.

Una could have valuable information for Toyah (Credit: ITV)

9. Will Toyah get answers in Coronation Street spoilers?

Leanne puts Simon in touch with someone from the Institute willing to invest in his food delivery app. But Toyah is suspicious it’s another scam.

She sets about digging into Rowan and manages to find a number for his ex, Una. Toyah and Una meet and Toyah explains she’s worried her sister is in danger. Will Una confirm her worst fears?

Leanne is adamant she’s off (Credit: ITV)

10. Leanne leaves – causing chaos

Leanne is heading off on a retreat. Toyah begs her not to go, but Leanne refuses and leaves – without saying goodbye to Simon.

Feeling hurt, Si bunks off work and gets drunk. He then throws up in Tim’s cab and does a runner without paying.

Is it enough to make things right? (Credit: ITV)

11. George tries to make amends in Coronation Street spoilers

George apologises to Glenda and then offers her a cheque for £22k by way of a compromise. But will it be enough to end their feud?

JOIN ED!’s CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

12. Steve confesses all

Furious about Weatherfield County’s plans to honour Tommy Orpington with a bust, Steve moans to Demi. She asks what the problem is and so he reveals all about Tracy’s affair.

Steve is later upset when he sees pictures on social media of Tracy paragliding with Tommy. Tim and Sally soon arrange a double date with Steve and Demi, but is he really over Tracy?

12. Coronation Street spoilers: Paul has his final meal

It’s an emotional moment for Paul as he eats his last meal before his feeding tube is fitted.

Max’s offer does not impress Kevin! (Credit: ITV)

13. Kevin tries to drum up business

Confiding in Debbie the garage is very quiet, Kevin asks Max to redesign their website. He does, and shows Kev and Abi a mock-up, but explains it’ll cost £1000 to go ahead. Kevin refuses to pay!

Later, Kev is looking at the Weathy County chat forum and finds something out that leaves him furious. What is it?

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.