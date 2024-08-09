13 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Mandy’s wedding nightmare, Belle rejects Tom and Vinny wants more with Gabby

In next week’s Emmerdale spoilers, Mandy and Paddy’s wedding day is thrown into chaos when Bear exposes her findom side hustle. Paddy is left uncertain about going ahead with the nuptials.

Elsewhere, Belle stands defiant against Tom. She is certain she doesn’t want to get back together, despite Tom trying to make her feel guilty.

Also, Vinny is ready to take the next step with Gabby, while Noah is left devastated after speaking to Amelia.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Mandy tries to justify herself to Tracy (Credit: ITV)

1. Tracy clashes with Mandy

Tracy catches Mandy midway through a findomination call and wastes no time in criticising her. Mandy attempts to justify her side hustle to Tracy, insisting she has put safety measures in place and desperately needs the money.

Will Tracy tell anyone about Mandy’s new work?

2. Mandy gets set for her hen do

Later that same day, Amelia gifts Mandy a karaoke headset and organises her a surprise hen do, much to Mandy’s excitement. Before she can head on her night out however, Mandy must find time for Bear’s salon appointment as well as a findom client.

She gives Bear’s appointment to Amelia in order to take a call with a client.

Bear hears Mandy’s call through the speakers (Credit: ITV)

3. Bear overhears Mandy’s call

While alone in the salon, Bear is left stunned when he hears Mandy’s findom call coming through the karaoke speakers. Frustrated with Mandy’s betrayal, he later struggles to compose himself.

Following his discovery, Bear proceeds to make a few remarks when Mandy returns from her call, leaving her unnerved.

Bear confronts Mandy about her side hustle (Credit: ITV)

4. Mandy confesses all to Bear

Following his confrontation with Mandy, Bear looks into findom. He is left in an awkward situation when the lads decide to throw an impromptu stag do for Paddy, as he cannot decide whether to tell his son or not.

Bear decides to confront Mandy about her side hustle. She attempts to explain her reasons but Bear is seething. Mandy refuses to tell Paddy and eventually convinces Bear not to tell him.

The drama prompts Mandy to quit her new side hustle.

Bear reveals all to Marlon, Chas and Paddy (Credit: ITV)

5. Bear exposes Mandy

At the stag do, Bear cannot stand to hear Paddy singing Mandy’s praises. He receives a notification on his phone and leads Paddy, Chas and Marlon through to the back room.

Bear then exposes Mandy’s side hustle by revealing himself to be her new client. Paddy is completely blindsided, leading to him contemplating whether to go ahead with his wedding or not.

Paddy decides he doesn’t want to marry Mandy (Credit: ITV)

6. Marlon lashes out at Bear

Meanwhile at Tenants, Marlon frets as Bear shares his opinions on the situation with Mandy. It’s not long until Bear and Marlon lash out at one another.

As a result of finding out about Mandy’s findomination work, Paddy reveals he doesn’t want to marry Mandy.

Bear is thrilled by his son’s decision. However, Marlon wonders if he can manage to change Paddy’s mind.

Will Mandy talk Paddy round? (Credit: ITV)

7. Can Mandy save her wedding?

Ahead of the hen do, Mandy and Vinny share an emotional moment in the salon while dressed in their wedding attire. However, the mood is ruined when Bear arrives and reveals he was Mandy’s caller.

He tells Mandy that Paddy knows all about her findom business. Mortified, Mandy rushes to apologise to Paddy.

Will Mandy manage to save her wedding?

More Emmerdale spoilers

Tom organises a surprise for Belle (Credit: ITV)

8. Tom wants Belle back

With Belle having been away, Tom tries to gain some control back by organising a surprise for her to return home to. Later on, Belle is welcomed back by Sarah, who reveals Tom has bought her a new car as a surprise.

Having presumed his plan will have worked, Tom lets himself into Dale Head. He then stresses Belle as he reveals he wants to chat about getting back together.

Belle stands defiant against Tom (Credit: ITV)

9. Belle puts her foot down

Putting her foot down, Belle informs Tom she won’t be accepting the car and does not want to get back with him. He tries to fill her with guilt, causing her to feel anxious.

Despite Tom’s manipulation, Belle stands defiant and tells him she doesn’t want to see or talk to him for a long time.

10. Tom isn’t done with Belle

Belle is shocked when Tom agrees to her request and leaves. However, he is later seen sitting in the Woolpack beer garden watching Belle through secret security camera feeds.

Is Belle in danger?

Amelia leaves Noah broken (Credit: ITV)

11. Noah’s devastated

Elsewhere in Emmerdale, Noah is left completely devastated when Amelia speaks to him about Esther. He asks if he can still be part of Esther’s life, but Amelia suggests it would be better if he wasn’t.

Vinny is ready to take the next step with Gabby (Credit: ITV)

12. Vinny and Gabby kiss

Gabby and Vinny share another kiss. Vinny tells Gabby he’s ready to take the next step in their romance.

As a result, Vinny shares a moment with Aaron as he opens up about Gabby. Aaron is happy to see Vinny finally moving on from Liv.

Jimmy and Nicola are left devastated (Credit: ITV)

13. Nicola and Jimmy’s bad news

It’s bad news for Nicola and Jimmy in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers. The couple are informed that Angel has been involved in a fight.

What has happened to Angel?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

