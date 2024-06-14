13 Emmerdale spoilers for next week including Belle’s discovery, Cain and Moira’s clash and Nicky’s future

Emmerdale spoilers for next week include Belle finding out the true extent of husband Tom’s controlling behaviour, Moira and Cain’s marriage falling apart and Nicky contemplating his future in the village.

Here are 13 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Amy and Moira are worried for Matty (Credit: ITV)

1. Amy and Moira visit Matty in prison

Amy and Moira are left worried after visiting Matty in prison. He confesses he hasn’t showered since he arrived in jail and becomes flustered when Moira mentions his medication.

2. Cain pleads with Samson

Aware that Josh is the real instigator, Cain visits Samson and pleads with him to retract his lies in order to get Matty out of prison. Unfortunately, Samson refuses to budge and sticks to his story.

Moira follows Samson into the toilets in the Woolpack (Credit: ITV)

3. Moira confronts Samson

Moira is left deflated after finding out Samson won’t change his story. She later takes matters into her own hands and confronts him in the toilets in the Woolpack.

Cain and Moira come to blows (Credit: ITV)

4. Moira clashes with Cain

After her actions in the pub, Cain warns Moira she could end up messing up Matty’s case. Moira refuses to listen to Cain and proceeds to emasculate him at the dinner table.

Moira’s world is falling apart (Credit: ITV)

5. Moira has huge regrets

The following day, Moira regrets her outburst at Cain as he reminds her of the cruel things she said. Later on, a drunken Cain returns to Butlers and he and Moira come to blows, leaving their marriage hanging in the balance.

Kerry has a plan (Credit: ITV)

6. Kerry’s plan backfires

Kerry attempts to chat Josh up at the Woolpack over a pint. She hopes she can get him to spill all about his altercation with Matty and intends to secretly record their conversation. However, her plan soon backfires.

7. Belle makes a huge decision

Belle opens up to the midwife about wanting to terminate her pregnancy. As she books in for an appointment for a scan, she is upset that it’s all come to this.

Belle finds out Tom has been tracking her (Credit: ITV)

8. Belle’s shocking discovery

Belle is forced to hang up a call with a taxi firm when Tom returns home. She gets him to take a photograph of her, strategically making note of his phone pin as he does. Belle later takes Tom’s phone in a bid to pay for a taxi, only to discover he’s been tracking her movements.

Belle makes it to the clinic (Credit: ITV)

9. Will Belle go through with her plan?

After Amelia agrees to look after Piper, Belle sneakily leaves her phone in Esther’s pram. She takes Tom’s car and drives herself to the abortion clinic. Belle struggles to make sense of her relationship with Tom, but remains adamant she can’t have his baby.

Nicky confides in Suni (Credit: ITV)

10. Nicky wants to move away

Nicky is considering his future in the village next week. He confides in boyfriend Suni about the tension with his parents, but can Nicky convince Suni to move away with him?

Dawn opens up to Will about her worries (Credit: ITV)

11. Baby Evan is discharged

Dawn and Billy are left delighted when they’re told they can take baby Evan home from the hospital. However, she later confides in Will, admitting she is constantly worried about hugging the other children in case she picks up any germs and transfers them to Evan.

12. Will Manpreet fight for Charles?

Manpreet and Charles’ relationship continues to crumble, with Manpreet heading to the B&B with an overnight bag. Claudette steps in and encourages Manpreet not to give up on Charles despite recent troubles.

Rose gets close to Dawn (Credit: ITV)

13. Rose and Ruby’s revenge plan

Rose informs Ruby their plan is working, but Kim has become irked by Rose constantly meddling.

