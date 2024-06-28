13 Emmerdale spoilers for next week including Laurel collapse, Charles confrontation, and Dingle suspicions

Emmerdale spoilers for next week include Charity growing concerned about Belle’s marriage to Tom and Laurel collapsing after a row with Jai.

Elsewhere, Charles angrily confronts Caleb about Ethan’s death and Mandy offends Rhona.

Here are 13 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Charity spots Belle looking upset outside The Woolpack (Credit: ITV)

1. The Dingles are concerned for Belle

Charity, Chas, Mandy and Lydia quiz Belle over her marriage with Tom, prompting her to panic. Charity pushes her to open up but this causes Belle storms out.

2. Belle is panicked

When Charity finds an upset Belle outside The Woolpack, she asks her once more to open up about what’s going on.

Belle becomes tearful but she spots Tom coming towards her and Charity. She shoves Charity away and flees home in a panic.

Belle runs off after spotting Tom (Credit: ITV)

3. Charity is shut down

With Belle having ran off, Tom speaks to Charity and shuts down her concerns. He tells her Belle is struggling with her mental health.

Later on, Chas, Mandy and Lydia worry that Charity has overreacted and Charity exits the room in frustration. She wonders if she’s missed her chance to convince the other women there’s something wrong with Belle.

4. Tom plots to move away

Later, Tom takes a phone call and confirms he wants to interview for a job in a very remote part of Wales. During the interview, he suggests to the interviewer that Belle would love to move away from the village.

Tom later offers to take Belle on holiday to a remote cottage and she begins to warm to the idea. While Tom is pleased his plan is taking shape, Belle is unaware on his true intentions.

Jai and Laurel row over Suni (Credit: ITV)

5. Jai and Laurel clash

Jai and Laurel become embroiled in a heated row after Jai adits he doesn’t have it in him to tell Suni the truth. Laurel is left furious with Jai’s decision and tensions begin to rise between the pair.

Jai then insults Ashley before being urged to leave by Laurel.

Laurel collapses while alone at home (Credit: ITV)

6. Laurel collapses

When Jai’s gone, Laurel starts to feel dizzy and collapses onto the floor. She’s unable to reach for her phone as it rings.

Gabby turns up and finds Laurel struggling to breathe, and she proceeds to call for an ambulance. She then calls Jai, who becomes irritated with the amount of times she’s trying to contact him.

Will Jai answer the phone and how will he react when he finds out about Laurel’s collapse?

Drunk Charles stays over at Caleb’s home (Credit: ITV)

7. Charles struggles to cope

After finding out Ethan’s hit and run case is going to be dropped, Charles struggles to cope. He gets drunk in the pub and eventually heads home with Caleb, not wanting to return to his own home.

Ruby is alarmed when Caleb arrives home with Charles.

8. Charles finds an intriguing invoice

The following morning, Charles spills coffee on the floor and as he tries to clean it up, he comes across an intriguing invoice.

What has Charles found and how will it impact Caleb?

Charles confronts Caleb about Ethan’s death (Credit: ITV)

9. Caleb is confronted by Charles

Charles later insists on giving Caleb a lift to Hotten, despite his reluctance. However, he soon parks the car at the woods and takes a stroll whilst bringing up the topic of the hit-and-run.

When Charles’ warmth starts to disappear, Caleb tries to return to the car but is stopped in his tracks as Charles produces the invoice he found earlier. He believes that the invoice is evidence that Caleb was involved in the hit-and-run.

More Emmerdale spoilers

Matty’s cellmate Les defends him after Robbo begins asking questions (Credit: ITV)

10. Les begins coaching Matty

Robbo tries to find out more about Matty but is shut down by Matty‘s cellmate Les.

Later, Les begins coaching Matty on how to act while in prison. Worried about how he is perceived, Matty asks Les what kind of questions he can expect from other prisoners.

Matty opens up to Les about being transgender (Credit: ITV)

11. Matty opens up to Les

After taking Les’ advice on board, Matty decides to open up to his cellmate and nervously tells Les he is transgender.

Les questions him about it, before confirming he’ll mind his own business. He warns Matty that others may not be so kind to him.

Josh convinces Sarah to meet up with him (Credit: ITV)

12. Josh and Sarah meet up

Josh and Sarah are getting along well and he convinces her to come out for lunch with him. However, their happiness is short-lived when Moira and Cain turn up.

Sarah is left embarrassed when Cain tells Josh to leave her alone. Will he listen to Cain’s warning?

Paddy invites Marlon and Rhona round for a games night (Credit: ITV)

13. Mandy is unimpressed by her guests

In other Emmerdale spoilers, Paddy invites Marlon and Rhona round for a games night with him and Mandy. However, Mandy admits Rhona is not great company and is unimpressed by Paddy’s plans.

During their double date, Mandy offends Rhona and things don’t quite go to plan. Paddy encourages Mandy to make amends with Rhona, but will his advice fall on deaf ears?

