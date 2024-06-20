5 EastEnders spoilers for next week including new Mitchells, an assault on Stevie and Maya acts suspiciously

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal a surprise visitor is set to shock Billy. And, has Stevie finally discovered who stole Lola’s money?

Meanwhile, Jean and Maya face off as Jean suspects there’s more to the story when Maya is discovered to be rifling through personal belongings, but what could she be looking for?

Read on to discover the EastEnders spoilers for next week and what could be in store for everyone on the Square.

Billy confronts Stevie (Credit: BBC)

1. EastEnders spoilers: Billy discovers a secret brother

Three new Mitchells arrive on the iconic EastEnders Albert Square looking for Stevie – Teddy, Harry, and Barney! After Teddy walks into No. 18 to a shocked Honey it isn’t revealed until a tense confrontation in The Vic that Teddy is Stevie’s son. But what could this mean for the Mitchells?

Will faces Stevie in hospital (Credit: BBC)

2. Stevie’s violent confrontation

Will shockingly confides in Stevie, which leads to Stevie lying unconscious on the floor.

Phil finds Stevie and calls an ambulance after seeing Will flee from the scene. As the Mitchells rush to the hospital, Mo confronts Will about stealing the money, but Phil has other ideas.

Phil lies for Will and tells everyone Stevie stole Lola’s money, leading to Billy disowning Stevie. Will Will ever reveal the truth?

Maya and Harvey (Credit: BBC)

3. Maya’s true intentions are revealed

Jean is jealous of Harvey spending time with Maya and is shocked to discover Maya rooting through kitchen drawers. Jean confronts Maya, but Maya refuses to engage and Jean is determined to find out what Maya is hiding.

Harvey arranges a secret meeting with Maya as she explains she was trying to find food as she’s facing financial difficulties. In an attempt to help, Harvey offers Maya money and helps to find her a job with the promise that Jean must not find out.

Barney, Teddy, and Harry arrive at Albert Square (Credit: BBC)

5. Barney, Harry, and Teddy play detective

While Teddy’s identity is revealed, Harry and Barney run amuck in Walford. Harry sees sparks fly between him and Penny and Barney meets Avani as she explains the inner workings of Albert Square.

Teddy is still curious to discover how Stevie ended up in the hospital and goes head-to-head with Phil. Billy attempts to find out more about Teddy and invites him for dinner despite Phil’s protests. Will Teddy let it lie or will he pursue the need for the truth?

Nugget prepares for boxing tournament (Credit: BBC)

6. Nugget faces the music

Nugget is preparing for the boxing tournament, but feels he’s not ready so asks Denzel if he needs to up his pill dose. Ravi sees Nugget is struggling and attempts to console him. However he suggests to not take shortcuts when training for the fight.

During a weigh-in, Nugget appears unwell and ends up clashing with Denzel. Zack grows concerned and confronts Ravi on the possibility of the contestants using steroids or performance enhancers for the tournament.

Ravi refuses to believe Zack and so attempts to help prepare for the tournament. Will Nugget finally get some help?

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!