5 huge theories on the reason behind Martin Platt’s Coronation Street return

Today (Wednesday, July 24), Coronation Street announced that Sean Wilson will be reprising his role of Martin Platt ahead of Helen Worth’s soap exit.

Martin – the ex-husband of Gail Platt – will be returning to the cobbles later this year.

But, after this huge return news, here are five huge theories as to what really brings him back to Weatherfield.

Is Gail’s time limited? (Credit: ITV)

1. Gail dying

One fan theory suggests that Martin may return to see his ex-wife Gail before she passes away. With Gail’s exit scenes set to air later this year, could Gail be about to meet her maker?

One fan had multiple suggestions but shared: “He takes her back to Oz is the only thing other than her dying? And if she were to ever die then I want all of her husbands in a glorious heavenly montage with Richard awaiting her at the end like the grim reaper.”

It’s fair to say that if Corrie kills of our Gail, we’ll be needing to stock up on those tissues!

Will Martin return AFTER Gail’s exit? (Credit: ITV)

2. Support for David

One fan theory also reckons that Gail may die. Instead of turning up before Gail pegs it though, one fan thinks that Martin will return after her exit to provide support to his son, David.

The fan theory reads: “Comes back to support David and Sarah after Gail leaves. Which makes me think she’s going to die. We’ll see!”

But, a Corrie insider has reportedly told The Sun that Gail will have ‘a happy ending.’ So, maybe we can count these theories out…

Will the pair rekindle? (Credit: ITV)

3. Rekindle his love story

Gail’s been through her fair share of men during her time on the Street, but one guy in particular seemed to be the best of the lot – and that’s Martin Platt.

With Martin coming back, fans think that he and Gail will get back together. He’ll then take Gail back to New Zealand with him, as Gail sails off into the sunset.

One fan commented: “He’s going to whisk Gail away for her happy ever after.”

Another fan added: “I wonder if this is Gail’s exit storyline. That would be amazing if she left to be with Martin. Her time on the Street would have come full circle.”

It wouldn’t be the first time… (Credit: ITV)

4. Arrested

One fan remembered the time when Martin was arrested on suspicion of killing Tommy Harris.

They then came up with the theory that Martin could return to the cobbles in a fresh arrest storyline.

The fan theory wonders: “He’ll probably get arrested for kidnapping and murder.”

But, here’s hoping his return is based around much happier circumstances though!

Is Martin’s return even initially related to Gail? (Credit: ITV)

5. Works at the hospital

Whilst Martin’s return will play a part in Gail’s exit, one fan thinks he’ll initially return for an involvement in a different storyline.

The fan thinks that he’ll turn up at the hospital to treat Toyah who has just been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

The fan suggested: “Here’s where my brain goes …Is he still a nurse or in the medical profession? Could he be coming for the Toyah story?”

