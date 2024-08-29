6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Dean’s trial takes place, Linda backs out, and Charli’s first birthday turns into chaos

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Dean takes to the stand as his trial takes place for the murder of Keanu Taylor, as ‘The Six’ struggle to save themselves.

1. Sharon feels the pressure

On the day of Dean’s trial, Sharon struggles as Bernie accosts her. She continues to reassure her that she had nothing to do with Keanu’s murder though.

Later on, Phil arrives to take Albie to his first day at school, doing his best to put Sharon at ease about the trial…

2. Sharon takes to the stand in court

Sharon soon takes to the stand in court and is cross-examined by Dean’s brief.

She’s thrown when he brings up her past history. Something then happens that could create huge consequences for Sharon and the rest of ‘The Six!’

3. The search for Linda

Seeing chaos erupt in court, Linda decides to back out of giving her statement.

Knowing that this could change everything for ‘The Six,’ Johnny and Phil team up to find Linda. But, can they track her down and change her mind?

4. A huge decision is made

With a fresh update from the trial throwing ‘The Six’ into a spin, one member of the group makes a decision that they may regret.

‘The Six’ then fight to keep their names out of the firing line, but will they be successful?

5. Charli birthday chaos

Being distracted by giving her witness statement in court, Stacey fails to pull a successful party off for Charli’s first birthday.

Burning the cake, things don’t go off to the best of starts. The situation isn’t helped by Eve condemning Suki for skipping the celebrations…

6. Stacey’s phone call ruins the event

With the karaoke in full swing, Stacey soon rushes out of the event to take a phone call.

Lily’s not happy that the day didn’t go to plan. But, who phoned Stacey? And, what does it mean for ‘The Six?’

