6 things so wrong with Coronation Street’s Leanne ‘cult’ plot

Over on Coronation Street at the moment, Rowan has been encouraging Leanne to recruit new members to the Institute with Amy Barlow now being Leanne’s main focus.

However, as Leanne falls deeper and deeper into the Institute, here’s six huge things wrong with the storyline.

Rowan wants £40k (Credit: ITV)

1. Rowan desire for investment

Rowan’s now wanting £40k to fund a new resource centre at the Institute – and he wants Leanne to consider investing.

Leanne’s been considering Rowan’s request, but with so many members, why is he relying on Leanne to provide the cash?

Surely, Leanne would be questioning why the Institute needs HER money and so much of it? Those running the business could surely fund the new resource centre rather than relying on her. But, no.

One fan wondered the same and shared: “£40k ‘investment.’ Leanne, you can’t be that thick.”

AI Oliver sparked no concerns from Leanne (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Leanne ‘cult’ red flag: 2. AI Oliver

Leanne is fully convinced that she’s ‘talking’ to her late son Oliver through the form of AI. But, that AI is seriously creepy…

Recently, she showed the AI to Amy who was right to rush off at the sight of it. But, this didn’t spark ANY red flags for Leanne.

One fan complained: “The AI Oliver is creepy as Hell, please stop.” But, Leanne didn’t see it this way at all, she saw it as… comforting!

Rowan has been enjoying isolating Leanne from her family (Credit: ITV)

3. Rowan’s advice

Despite Toyah having a biopsy, Rowan still managed to get Leanne to skip Toyah’s hospital appointment to attend a blindfolded Institute ceremony.

Rowan’s been suggesting that Leanne’s family are no longer on the same path as her, encouraging her to distance from them.

And, Leanne is fooling for this advice and is choosing Rowan over her own flesh and blood.

One fan complained: “Leanne ya daft [bleep.] Leave the [bleep] cult and support your sister whilst she’s going through a [bleep] biopsy/CT scan etc.”

Leanne didn’t link the two together (Credit: ITV)

4. THAT motorbike ‘accident’

When Toyah was due to attend court after being sued by the Institute for deformation, she failed to turn up.

Toyah told Leanne that someone had informed her that she’d been in a motorbike accident so she’d rushed to the hospital to see her.

When Toyah reckoned that the Institute was behind this, Leanne shut down her accusations.

One fan pointed out: “It must have been the Institute with the hoax call, who knew Leanne was on a motorbike.”

Not many people would’ve known that Leanne was heading off for a motorbike ride with Rowan, but Leanne still failed to believe her sister!

Toyah’s found evidence against Rowan (Credit: ITV)

5. Toyah evidence

Toyah’s done some digging and has managed to find some harmful online comments made about Rowan. Bethany even backed up her claims, knowing someone who had tried to bring the Institute down before.

Rowan managed to claim that his ex wrote them to get back at him, with none of the comments actually being true.

Leanne was quick to take Rowan’s word for it despite Toyah having actually evidence in black and white that the Institute couldn’t be trusted. The warning signs are right in Leanne’s face but she fails to accept them!

One fan complained: “Of course it was Rowan’s ex that posted what I bet was true. Why is Leanne being so gullible with this guy?”

Leanne wasn’t informed (Credit: ITV)

6. A lack of communication

Nick told Rowan to pass on a message to Leanne regarding Simon’s departure from Weatherfield whilst she was at the retreat.

However, once she returned to the news, she was livid with Nick for not telling her. Nick then told her that he’d left a message with Rowan but he clearly didn’t give it to her.

With the retreat being phone-free, how did Leanne not realise that something strange was going on?

Blasting Leanne, one Corrie viewer complained: “Leanne, your life is now with Rowan and your cult. It’s none of your business what Simon does, you selfish [bleep.]”

