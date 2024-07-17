7 characters EastEnders should bring back for its 40th anniversary after David Wicks return news

BBC soap EastEnders announced the return of iconic character David Wicks yesterday (Tuesday, July 16), with the news sending fans into floods of excitement online.

Now, with Jane Beale having just returned, and also with Chrissie Watts set to make a comeback, here a seven more characters that fans are desperate to have back!

A Carol and David reunion, anyone? (Credit: BBC)

1. Carol Jackson

With David Wicks soon set to return to Walford for a ‘short stint,’ fans are now calling for Carol Jackson to comeback too. It would make sense, right?!

Carol and David had a good thing going back in the day, and fans are now hoping that they can both finish where they left off.

One fan commented: “If David Wicks is coming back…Please bring Carol Jackson back too.”

Another person added: “With all these returns we need Carol Jackson rocking up on her motorbike, helmet off, a shake of the hair, smile and ‘Hello David…’ That’s a Thursday duff duff right there.”

Bianca’s story seemed unfinished (Credit: BBC)

2. Bianca Jackson

Well, with David returning, fans are hoping that Bianca may soon follow in her father’s footsteps.

Bianca was recently in the Square before Whitney’s exit, soon leaving Walford herself after admitting to Kat that she was struggling with depression. With this revelation airing just before Bianca’s final scenes, fans are hoping that the storyline may continue.

One fan shared: “Patsy Palmer is also currently back filming going by her recent Instagram posts/stories, I’m praying we get David & Bianca on screen at the same time!”

Another person continued: “Why will he return if Bianca is not there? David isn’t close with Ian. I hope Bianca and Carol return.”

Could Max return to see Lauren again? (Credit: BBC)

3. Max Branning

Lauren’s struggling financially at the moment, with the bailiffs recently turning up to deal with some outstanding debts.

But, could Max soon return to help Lauren deal with this mess? Fans hope so!

One fan exclaimed: “Bring back Max Branning, you cowards!”

A second viewer responded: “RIGHT if EastEnders is getting David Wicks back – it’s time for Max Branning to come back.”

Phil needs his brother (Credit: BBC)

4. Grant Mitchell

Poor Phil has been his own worst enemy recently and has pushed his family away from him. Due to this, he was recently found sobbing over his loneliness.

Fans have a solution to Phil’s problems though – and it comes in the form of a Grant Mitchell return!

One viewer typed: “If EastEnders is really bout that messy life, then they need to bring Grant back… cause I remember his and Jane’s affair.”

Another agreed: “Can they just bring Grant back for Phil or something pls? :(”

Shirley has been gone a while (Credit: BBC)

5. Shirley Carter

Viewers of Easties will know that Dean’s currently in prison after being framed by ‘The Six’ for Keanu’s murder.

But, could this spell a return for Shirley Carter?

One EE fan commented: “Manifesting Shirley Carter’s return.”

Another viewer suggested: “Shirley comes back and gives evidence AGAINST him for what he did to Linda and he goes down.”

Is a Tanya return on the cards? (Credit: BBC)

6. Tanya Branning

With fans hoping for a Max return, they’re also calling for Tanya Branning to return to Walford too. Especially now, given that Jane’s back.

An EastEnders fan wrote: “In honour of Jane coming back I need them to bring Tanya with her for the bants.”

Another person added: “Time to bring back Tanya next since her bestie is back.”

Now Jane’s back, will Christian follow? (Credit: BBC/ Composite ED!)

7. Christian Clarke

Jane Beale recently returned to EastEnders this week as she was revealed to be Ian’s secret.

Now, fans are hoping that Jane’s brother – Christian – may also appear on screen again. And, now they’ve taken to social media to demand just that.

One fan demanded: “Bring Christian back next.”

Another person added: “Do you think we’ll see Jane’s brother Christian and Syed Masood or Tanya make a comeback too?”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

