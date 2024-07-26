7 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Abi questioned for arson, Joel’s double life struggle, and Beth faced with disaster

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Abi and Kevin are both questioned by DS Swain over the suspected arson of Stefan Brent’s home, following a fire.

Elsewhere, Joel struggles to separate his home life from his secret one involving Lauren.

And, Beth’s counterfeit scheme is at risk of falling apart.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Stefan wants to make peace

Stefan wants to meet up with Kevin to put any bad blood to one side.

However, when he turns up at their home, Jack lets Stefan in when home alone. He has no idea who he is. But, how will this meeting go down?

2. Kev and Abi are questioned by DS Swain

Abi and Kev see an online news report revealing that a fire has broken out at Stefan’s flat.

Abi notes that Stefan ‘had it coming’ but is soon a suspect when DS Swain turns up to question both Abi and Kevin.

With the fire being treated as arson, DS Swain has doorbell evidence that Abi was at Stefan’s house.

Abi’s livid that Kevin thinks she was to blame.

Later on, DS Swain arrests and charges the person responsible. But, is Abi the true culprit?

Coronation Street spoilers: 3. Leanne’s jealous of Amy

Amy gets ready to go on her Institute retreat but Leanne can’t help but feeling jealous as she watches Rowan give the Uni student all of his attention…

4. Rowan blackmails Nick

Rowan then speaks to Nick and demand his £20k investment in exchange for not reporting him for assault. But, will Nick give Rowan what he wants?

5. Dee-Dee intercepts Joel’s delivery

Dee-Dee takes in a delivery for Joel and informs him about it. She notices that the parcel is addressed to “E. Smith.”

Joel panics as he realises that Dee-Dee has his parcel. What does it contain though?

6. Joel juggles his multiple lives

Joel tells Dee-Dee to be careful with their money as his divorce is proving to be costly.

Looking after Maeve, and with Dee-Dee off to court, Joel is forced to take his daughter with him as Lauren complains of there being a leak in the flat.

Joel promises Dee-Dee that she’ll have his full attention soon, whilst telling Lauren that she’ll be going to Ireland really soon.

However, as Lauren is mugged at the precinct, Joel puts a plan in place to get rid of her for good.

Trouble brews though when Max visits Lauren at the flat and she complains of stomach pains. She worries that something’s happened to her baby. Is she right to be worried?

Coronation Street spoilers: 7. Beth faces disaster

Beth gives Betsy her secret wages from the counterfeit t-shirts before asking Craig to keep an envelope of money safe for her.

Later on, Beth realises that Kirk has put the counterfeit t-shirts onto the delivery van. Can Beth track them down before Carla gets wind of her schemes?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

